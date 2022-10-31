Tales to Tell: Old Galena Building

As a paranormal investigator I have a lot of stories about different places in Venango County. But since most involve people's homes or businesses I thought I would tell you about an amazing location that I had the privilege of managing for years. It's the old galena oil building on Grant Street in Franklin. I had been visiting that building since it was an antique store many years ago and thought what the owner and I were experiencing was due to the attachments that came with some of the items he was selling. But it wasn't until years later that I realized that wasn't all that was there.
For those who don't know, this building is the last remaining part of what used to be the Galena oil refinery that took up most of what we now call the third ward. It had experienced two fires, the last resulting in its closing. Many workers died in the fire and as some of them were either undocumented and/or under age, the death toll was reported as fewer than what it was.
I personally experienced the elevator moving on its own "even though it can only be moved with an operator," steel doors slamming shut that were wedged in the open position, footsteps, men talking and smoke appearing like something was on fire to the point of making it hard to breathe. Mr. Miller, as in Miller Sibley, who was one of the founders, was captured on audio and in pictures by not only myself but many others who visited the building. I was yelled at to get help, had my clothing pulled, and could get lights to turn off or on by asking, on top of the many responses to my paranormal equipment.
The saddest parts were hearing children either laughing or crying at any given time to the point that I actually put toys on the second floor for them that they seemed to enjoy very much.
Our county has a rich history and can tell us a lot about our past. It is sad that the owners of some places who even have witnessed these things themselves choose to not let others experience them.
I still have a few belongings from my time at Galena that let me know in their own way that they still visit the building but are sad that some spirits feel they can't leave because they still have stories to share. While some might think I'm crazy for spending many nights in a place like this, all I can say to that is spirits are people, too. Yes, they can see, hear, and, to a degree, feel what we do.
I hope this brings awareness to yet another of our wonderful places that should be preserved. And if you ever find yourself there doing business say hello, you might get a hello back. I know I have.
Jodi, of Franklin
The Tales to Tell stories are submitted by readers. They have not been fact checked and are meant for entertainment purposes only.