Tales to Tell: Old Galena Building

As a paranormal investigator I have a lot of stories about different places in Venango County. But since most involve people's homes or businesses I thought I would tell you about an amazing location that I had the privilege of managing for years. It's the old galena oil building on Grant Street in Franklin. I had been visiting that building since it was an antique store many years ago and thought what the owner and I were experiencing was due to the attachments that came with some of the items he was selling. But it wasn't until years later that I realized that wasn't all that was there. 

For those who don't know, this building is the last remaining part of what used to be the Galena oil refinery that took up most of what we now call the third ward. It had experienced two fires, the last resulting in its closing. Many workers died in the fire and as some of them were either undocumented and/or under age, the death toll was reported as fewer than what it was.

I personally experienced the elevator moving on its own "even though it can only be moved with an operator," steel doors slamming shut that were wedged in the open position, footsteps, men talking and smoke appearing like something was on fire to the point of making it hard to breathe. Mr. Miller, as in Miller Sibley, who was one of the founders, was captured on audio and in pictures by not only myself but many others who visited the building. I was yelled at to get help, had my clothing pulled, and could get lights to turn off or on by asking, on top of the many responses to my paranormal equipment. 

The saddest parts were hearing children either laughing or crying at any given time to the point that I actually put toys on the second floor for them that they seemed to enjoy very much.

Our county has a rich history and can tell us a lot about our past. It is sad that the owners of some places who even have witnessed these things themselves choose to not let others experience them.

I still have a few belongings from my time at Galena that let me know in their own way that they still visit the building but are sad that some spirits feel they can't leave because they still have stories to share. While some might think I'm crazy for spending many nights in a place like this, all I can say to that is spirits are people, too. Yes, they can see, hear, and, to a degree, feel what we do.

I hope this brings awareness to yet another of our wonderful places that should be preserved. And if you ever find yourself there doing business say hello, you might get a hello back. I know I have. 

Jodi, of Franklin

The Tales to Tell stories are submitted by readers. They have not been fact checked and are meant for entertainment purposes only.

0
0
0
0
0

Tales to Tell: Old Galena Building
Free

Tales to Tell: Old Galena Building

As a paranormal investigator I have a lot of stories about different places in Venango County. But since most involve people's homes or businesses I thought I would tell you about an amazing location that I had the privilege of managing for years. It's the old galena oil building on Grant St…

Tales to Tell: Family Tradition
Free

Tales to Tell: Family Tradition

In the summer of 1985, my wife Carolyn and I purchased The Family Tradition Restaurant, known as The Spot for the previous 38 years. Within a very short time I started noticing strange occurrences, including doors in certain rooms closing on their own and unexplained noises after we had clos…

Tales to Tell: Crybaby Cemetery
Free

Tales to Tell: Crybaby Cemetery

Crybaby Cemetery is located in Salem Township, Knox, on Triangle Road (real name being St. Luke’s Cemetery). It sits on a dirt road in the middle of nowhere with old gravestones. According to the myth, there are twin babies buried there after they took ill with a fever in the 1900s. The babi…

Free

Oil City man found safe

Oil City police said an Oil City man who had been reported missing since on or about Oct. 24 was found safe.

Petroleum Center Road truss bridge in Oil Creek State Park closed
Free

Petroleum Center Road truss bridge in Oil Creek State Park closed

  • From staff reports

The truss bridge that carries Petroleum Center Road (Route 1004) over Oil Creek in Cornplanter Township was closed Friday due to advanced deterioration and structural concerns discovered during a recent inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.

Free

Petroleum Center Road truss bridge in Oil Creek State Park closed

The truss bridge that carries Petroleum Center Road (Route 1004) over Oil Creek in Cornplanter Township was closed Friday due to advanced deterioration and structural concerns discovered during a recent inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.

Free

Local high school sports scores 10-18-22

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Franklin 3, Rocky Grove 0; Oil City 3, Titusville 0; Cranberry 3, Forest Area 0; Redbank Valley 3, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 1; Keystone 3, Clarion-Limestone 1; Clarion 3, Karns City 0; Moniteau 3, Union 0

Free

Local high school sports scores 10-14-22

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Oil City 34, Conneaut Area 7; Meadville 77, Franklin 0; Central Clarion 45, DuBois 7; Keystone 45, Kane 13; Union-A-C Valley 42, Smethport 7; Port Allegany 8, Redbank Valley 7; Warren 42, Titusville 17; Grove City 38, Sharpsville 22; Mercer 15, Lakeview 13; Cambridge Spr…

Franklin couple honored at Catholic Charities gala
Free

Franklin couple honored at Catholic Charities gala

  • By MARK OLIVER City editor

A well-known Franklin couple who have been active in the community and their Catholic faith for many years were honored over the weekend for their history of giving at the annual Catholic Charities Helping Hands Gala at Gannon University in Erie.

Free

Local high school sports scores 10-11-22

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Cranberry 3, Oil City 1; Sharpsville 3, Franklin 1; Kennedy Catholic 3, Rocky Grove 0; C-L 3, A-C Valley 1; Keystone 3, Moniteau 0; Redbank Valley 3, Union 0; Clarion 3, North Clarion 0

Free

Local high school sports scores 10-7-22

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Oil City 38, Hollidaysburg 21; Seneca 57, Franklin 3; Central Clarion 46, Moniteau 14; Redbank Valley 52, Kane 6; Brockway 21, Keystone 20; Port Allegany 42, Union-A-C Valley 14; Hickory 24, Grove City 14; Titusville 43, Maplewood 14; Lakeview 41, Cambridge Springs 14

Free

Local high school sports scores 10-4-22

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Rocky Grove 3, Commodore Perry 0; Cranberry 3, Karns City 1; Clarion 3, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 0; Keystone 3, Union 0; North Clarion 3, Forest Area 0; Clarion-Limestone 3, Redbank Valley 1.

Free

Local high school sports scores 10-3-22

SCHOLASTIC VOLLEYBALL: Franklin 3, Union 0; Oil City 3, Commodore Perry 2; Keystone 3, North Clarion 0; Homer Center 3, Redbank Valley 1; Christian Life Academy 3, Lighthouse Baptist 0.

Free

Local high school sports scores 9-30-22

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Meadville 35, Oil City 0; Warren 36, Franklin 7; Central Clarion 26, Karns City 20 (OT); Ridgway 26, Keystone 20; Redbank Valley 38, Union/A-C Valley 8; Titusville 27, Conneaut Area 0; Lakeview 35, Cochranton 14; Mercer 28, Maplewood 7

Free

Bridge in Cranberry closed

The bridge over Halls Run Creek on Meadow Church Road in Cranberry Township has been closed because the bridge superstructure has deficiencies, according to the township's website.