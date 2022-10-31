Tales to Tell: The Guardian Angel

My name is Katrina & I'm a psychic medium who has many stories of the paranormal. The first one I'd love to share is about angels.

As a child I always saw spirits & beings. My first experience was when I was about 3 months old. I knew the age because my mom was able to confirm by what I was wearing.  I was laying on my grandma's couch while my mom & grandma were in the kitchen. They thought I was sleeping. I was trying to get these pink booties off my feet when a face appeared over me. It was a young man with blonde hair & the bluest eyes. His skin was porcelain white. He wasn't a family member or a friend. But I wasn't afraid of him. As the years went on I'd see this being from time to time. His name was Sam & he taught me about my abilities. I just thought he was a spirit. Growing up in a Catholic house I didn't have any psychic teachers. In 1999 in January, I was living in Corry when I woke up to the smell of smoke. As the smoke rolled in the apartment I tried to escape with my kitten but I didn't make it very far as the smoke & heat filled air filled my throat & lungs. I fell to the floor & cried out for help. A moment of calm hit me before a blast of cool air circled me. Then I felt someone lift me up. I couldn't see who it was as the hall was completely black. As I was being carried down the stairs & the door came open the light hit me & I looked up to see the face of Sam! It was at that moment that I realized Sam was my guardian angel. It all made sense. He laid me on the sidewalk & as the firemen saw me they quickly came to my aid asking where I cane from & if I inhaled any of the smoke or heat. They wished me off to the ER & everyone was shocked to see that not only was I alive but there was no evidence of any smoke damage inside my lungs. That day changed everything for me & it began my work with the angels.

Katrina, of Titusville

The Tales to Tell stories are submitted by readers. They have not been fact checked and are meant for entertainment purposes only.

