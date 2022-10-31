Tales to Tell: The Guardian Angel

My name is Katrina & I'm a psychic medium who has many stories of the paranormal. The first one I'd love to share is about angels.
As a child I always saw spirits & beings. My first experience was when I was about 3 months old. I knew the age because my mom was able to confirm by what I was wearing. I was laying on my grandma's couch while my mom & grandma were in the kitchen. They thought I was sleeping. I was trying to get these pink booties off my feet when a face appeared over me. It was a young man with blonde hair & the bluest eyes. His skin was porcelain white. He wasn't a family member or a friend. But I wasn't afraid of him. As the years went on I'd see this being from time to time. His name was Sam & he taught me about my abilities. I just thought he was a spirit. Growing up in a Catholic house I didn't have any psychic teachers. In 1999 in January, I was living in Corry when I woke up to the smell of smoke. As the smoke rolled in the apartment I tried to escape with my kitten but I didn't make it very far as the smoke & heat filled air filled my throat & lungs. I fell to the floor & cried out for help. A moment of calm hit me before a blast of cool air circled me. Then I felt someone lift me up. I couldn't see who it was as the hall was completely black. As I was being carried down the stairs & the door came open the light hit me & I looked up to see the face of Sam! It was at that moment that I realized Sam was my guardian angel. It all made sense. He laid me on the sidewalk & as the firemen saw me they quickly came to my aid asking where I cane from & if I inhaled any of the smoke or heat. They wished me off to the ER & everyone was shocked to see that not only was I alive but there was no evidence of any smoke damage inside my lungs. That day changed everything for me & it began my work with the angels.
Katrina, of Titusville
