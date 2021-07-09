Taste of Talent committee will map out revisions

The Taste of Talent committee will confer this weekend over how to proceed since Franklin's popular summer event was canceled for a second straight week Wednesday due to storms.
"There will be an elimination next week," said Ronnie Beith, Franklin's events and marketing coordinator.
Plans were to have a double elimination next week, giving the 12 contestants at least one round free from elimination. But Beith said at least one person will now face the cut during Taste of Talent's twice-delayed kickoff.
"We will be either doing a single or a double elimination, the committee is getting together to discuss that," Beith said.
The committee will also discuss adding an extra day - potentially the first Wednesday in August - to make up for the two lost rounds. Beith said that has been done before.
"We've had to cancel a day before, but never the first two days," she said.
Considerations to move the event from Bandstand Park to an indoor venue were shot down due to COVID-19 concerns and not having a large enough space to accommodate the many expected onlookers.
Beith previously told the newspaper that Taste of Talent is Franklin's most popular event.
"People love to vote, they just love to be involved," she said.
Bandstand Park has been packed with spectators in prior years for the interactive event.
The park will even have sought-after spots claimed hours prior to the start of the 7 p.m. competitions. On Wednesday, several rows of folding chairs were set up by 6 p.m. to reserve front-row seating.
Previous Taste of Talent winners like Hunter Cook, Nathaniel Licht and Rachael Mellor are recognizable for all recently returning to the Bandstand Park stage to perform concerts. Licht and Mellor are also this year's judges.
Past performer
is gaining fame
Taste of Talent has even featured performances from 9-year-old Victory Brinker, of Latrobe, who earned an unprecedented five golden buzzers from the judges during an episode of "America's Got Talent" that aired Tuesday.
Beith said Brinker performed in 2018 and 2019, but not as a competitor as she was nearly 10 years too young for the competition's 16-year-old age requirement. Beith said Christine Brinker, who is Victory's mother, asked if her daughter could perform just for the experience.
"She came and wowed us and they loved Franklin so she's continued to come each summer," Beith said.
Victory Brinker has had several other television appearances along with singing the national anthem at PNC Park and at an NBA game since she first sang in Franklin.
