Taste of Talent ends on a high note

After an incoming severe thunderstorm hastened last week’s proceedings at Taste of Talent, the final regular concert during Wednesday night’s pleasant weather proceeded at a more relaxed pace.
“People were throwing their ballots at me as they were dashing for their cars,” laughed Franklin Fine Arts Council member Kristy Moore while recalling votes that were collected at the end of last week’s concert.
With no bad weather in sight on Wednesday, more than 800 people turned out in Bandstand Park to support the remaining nine contestants in the vocal competition, of which eight are moving on to the semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday. The finals are scheduled at 4 p.m. Sunday.
The eight contestants who have moved on to the semifinals are Lindsey Crabtree, of Oil City; Tim Craver, of Franklin; Jessica Gahr, of Utica; Lexie Gilson of Mifflintown; Ruth Herrick, of Greenville; Alexis Jack, of Franklin; Alexander Karg, of Pittsburgh; and Matthew Myers, of Oil City.
The singers treated the audience to a range of music. They included pop pieces such as Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me” and Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep,” Scotty McCreery’s country hit “Five More Minutes,” “A Million Dreams” from the musical “The Greatest Showman,” and classics like “Rocket Man” by Elton John.
Master of ceremonies Randy Moorehead asked the performers before they sang what they had most enjoyed about Taste of Talent, and received responses such as being glad to make people smile — as well as simply just being able to come and sing.
“I like all the people backstage — everyone’s really nice,” first-time contestant Lexie Gilson said.
Joe Thompson, owner of The Magic Bus food truck from Titusville, and past Taste of Talent winner Nathaniel Licht, joined partway through by judge and past winner Rachael Mellor, performed four songs, including two Thompson originals, while the votes were being counted.
Moorehead thanked Franklin Fine Arts Council President Pat Dolecki for her work in keeping the competition going this summer, after the passing of Taste of Talent founder and Franklin Events and Marketing Coordinator Ronnie Beith in April.
“We know Ronnie is here with us right now,” he said.
The weather looks favorable heading into the finals weekend, as the National Weather Service is forecasting weather to be mostly sunny on Saturday with a high near 81, and partly sunny on Sunday with a high near 83.