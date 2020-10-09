The hoopla of the 2020 presidential election came to downtown Oil City on Thursday in the form of a Donald Trump family member.
Lara Trump, married to the president's son Eric, arrived via a bright pink Women for Trump bus in a late afternoon campaign swing through western Pennsylvania.
Her arrival in front of the Venango County Republican headquarters on Seneca Street was greeted by a large crowd of supporters waving signs in support of the president and wearing an assortment of pro-Trump attire.
The bus, originally scheduled to arrive at about 2 p.m., did not get to the rally spot until 4 p.m., but the tardiness did not diminish the size of the gathering.
Half of Seneca Street was blocked off to traffic, and many of the trucks and vehicles that maneuvered between the orange street cones honked their horns in approval of the rally.
There was tight security with law enforcement personnel from the Franklin and Oil City police departments, the Venango County Sheriff's Office and state police in place.
Across the street, a few supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden carried placards and signs.
Throughout the afternoon wait, patriotic music boomed from in front of the headquarters and chants of "four more years" and "USA" were frequent.
State Sen. Scott Hutchinson, of Oil City, warmed up the audience and offered, "Welcome back to Trump country" as he described the Nov. 3 election as one of the "most consequential in America."
"The three most important things are: vote, vote, vote," said Hutchinson, up for re-election in November to the state senate."You have to show up."
Sam Breene, chairman of the Venango County commissioners, told the group that Republicans from outside urban centers are key to re-electing the president.
"In 2016, rural Pennsylvania showed up," said Breene. "We have to turn it up this year."
'The Democrats are scared'
Two other Trump surrogates traveling with Lara Trump exhorted the crowd to defeat what they described as "the Harris-Biden" ticket.
"They will ban fracking, take away the Second Amendment, allow late-term abortions, raise taxes and destroy America," said Mercedes Schlapp, senior adviser for strategic communications for Trump's campaign.
"Why? Because they believe in socialism. ... President Trump has been fighting for us. It is our turn to fight for him. You will save America."
Katrina Pierson, a senior adviser to the president, continued the warm-up of the crowd and said, "We're not fighting Democrats anymore. We're fighting socialists and Marxists."
Pierson said the Women for Trump bus campaign began after Lara Trump suggested "we take this show on the road."
"It started with a couple of black SUVs and now we have this big pink bus," she said. "We wanted them to see us coming."
The 37-year-old Lara Trump, a tall, striking and energetic woman, serves as a senior adviser to the Donald J. Trump for President Inc. re-election committee.
The North Carolina native holds a degree in pastry arts from the French Culinary Institute in New York and has worked as a chef, personal trainer and producer for the "Inside Edition" television program.
"The reality is that you know the Democrats are getting scared because we have a president who kept his promises," she said. "Joe Biden is a guy who doesn't know where he is most of the time. They chose him because they can control him. He is the Trojan horse for the leftist socialists."
She addressed the keen interest in mail-in ballots and described it as "universal voting by mail" that the opposition is relying on "to rig this (election)."
"President Trump will be the fair winner on Nov. 3. We don't need to cheat," she said.
The speaker encouraged the crowd to "vote Republican all the way down the ballot" and said, "Vote red - Remove Every Democrat."
A few moments alone
Lara Trump took a few moments to chat with the newspaper after her remarks to the gathering.
"What voters are telling me? There is a ton of enthusiasm for President Trump. People want to get back to normal, to being safe and secure, and the president is the one who stands up for that," she said. "I'm a mom, and I'm finding that all moms are strong on this."
As to the mood of the electorate, Trump noted, "There is so much positivity out there. I've had Democrats tell me that they didn't vote for him the first time but they will this time. I can't tell you how many Democrats come up to me and whisper that to me."
As to the rigors of campaigning, Trump said the COVID-19 pandemic has presented many challenges.
"It's been a bit of a struggle because you can't do events inside," she said. "But still, I am truly honored to be part of this, to campaign for the president of the United States."
Asked it the recent polling that shows the Biden-Harris team up by 13 points over the Trump-Pence ticket in Pennsylvania was daunting, the president's daughter-in-law replied, "The polling in 2016 told us there was no path for Donald Trump. I think the polling now is even more unreliable. We have enthusiastic supporters, including many Democrats."
After a stop of about 45 minutes, the Women for Trump bus left Oil City for an evening event in Lawrence County.
'Rallies ... change minds'
A key operative in getting the Trump family surrogate to visit Oil City was Martha Breene, chairman of the Venango County Republican Party and no stranger to top-tier election contests.
"All my life I've worked on this stuff - Heinz, Ford, Schweiker, Corbett, Thornburg, Specter - I've been able to get all of them here," she said. Breene was pleased with the sizable turnout at the Women for Trump bus stop and rally.
"I expected this turnout, even as difficult as it is for many being in the middle of the day," she said. "I think rallies change people's minds as they listen to the remarks and talks. The Republicans plan on having a rally every week until Nov. 3."
There are two GOP rallies today in Venango County. One is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. in Pleasantville and the other is set for 5 p.m. at the courthouse in Franklin.