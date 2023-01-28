About three weeks ago, Scott Walters, a 1969 graduate of Rocky Grove High School, attended a basketball game at his alma mater to not only watch the players, but also to watch the officials assigned to the contest.
Why, you might ask? Well, his son and grandson were working the game together as part of the three-man officiating crew.
During the game, the elder Walters was asked by several fans why he wasn’t out there with his son, Scott, and his grandson, also named Scott.
“I told them that I retired seven years ago as an official due to back and knee problems,” Walters said.
However, the seed had been planted.
“I was at a funeral a few days later and it got me thinking,” the 71-year-old Walters said. “I thought maybe I could come out of retirement and do a three-man game with three generations of refs named Scott Walters on the floor.”
Walters called Tim LaVan, who assigns games for officials in the area and asked if he could make that happen if he passed his officiating test.
And on Friday night at Venango Catholic High School, the host Vikings played Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a game that was officiated by Scott Walters, Scott Walters and Scott Walters.
It is believed to be the first time in PIAA history — and perhaps the first time ever — that three generations of officials worked a high school basketball game together, a feat that may not be duplicated for many years to come.
“Scott Sr. is one of the best human beings I have ever met and is a true friend,” LaVan said. “When he called and said he was interested in coming back and that his goal was to officiate with his son and grandson, I told him I would do whatever I could to make it happen. These guys deserved that chance to work a game together and I’m so happy they got that opportunity.”
The game of basketball was first introduced and taught to the Walters family at the Franklin YMCA.
In 1955, the senior Scott Walters began going to the Y where the youth director, James Hedglin Sr., taught the basics to him and all the kids in the Franklin/Rocky Grove area.
Nearly 20 years later, 1974 to be exact, Bob Irons approached Walters and Larry Grill to officiate the eighth-grade boys basketball games at Central Elementary in exchange for a pass to all the Franklin High School varsity games.
The next year, Walters took both the PIAA basketball and football tests. Obviously he passed and went on to officiate 44 years in basketball, not including this season, as well as 48 years in football. He’s still officiating volleyball and recently completed his 14th season in that sport.
“I remember officiating JV and varsity girls basketball games in 1975 and made a total of $17.50,” Walters said. “Jodi Gault was a senior at Oil City High School and Dixie (Cox) Agnew was her coach and they went on to the state semifinals. I also recall that Terri (Brinker) Weaver played for Franklin and was a 1,000-point scorer.”
Ironically, that same year, coach Dick Russell asked Walters to coach Franklin’s junior high basketball team and that’s where 50 years of coaching and officiating basketball began.
Walters’ son, Scott, was also introduced to basketball at the YMCA where his father taught and officiated the elementary biddy basketball program from 1979-99.
The second Scott Walters also went on to play at Franklin, where he graduated in 1990. He got his start in officiating by umpiring Minor League and Little League games at the age of 13.
He’s been a PIAA basketball official since 2001.
Walters’ grandson, also named Scott, was introduced to basketball at the YMCA when his father and grandfather resurrected the elementary biddy basketball program from 2013-17.
Like his father, the youngest Scott Walters played at Franklin and graduated last year. He took his PIAA basketball test and officiated various summer league games.
And he, too, got his first taste in officiating by umpiring Minor League and Little League at age 13.
It’s quite a tradition and one that the Walters family has seen go full circle.
When asked if he might reconsider his retirement and come back to the officiating ranks full-time again next year, the elder Walters was quick to respond.
“No way. This was a one-time deal,” he laughed and added, “Unless the PIAA thinks we did such a terrific job that they give us some playoff games.”