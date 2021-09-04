Tigers spoil Knights' home debut

A big crowd was on hand to watch the Franklin Knights football team take on visiting Fairview in their home opener on Friday night in a non-region matchup at the Franklin High School field.

But, despite the enthusiasm of the home crowd, the stirring tribute to the military veterans performed by the band before the game and the camo uniforms worn by the Franklin players, things didn’t work out on the field as the Tigers pulled out a 41-7 win.

“I know the score is almost identical to last week, but we didn’t play as well as we played last week,” Franklin head coach Matt Turk said. “We are a very young football team and we made some fundamental mistakes that we are going to build on. I am so proud of this football team. They never give up and they fight hard.”

Fairview controlled the game from the opening kickoff as they scored on their first five drives of the contest to build a 34-0 halftime lead.

The Knights, meanwhile, also struggled on offense as they failed to move the ball in the first half and turned it over on their first two series of the game.

The Tigers were in business on their first drive of the game as a 43-yard kickoff return by Jared Gennuso gave Fairview the ball at the FHS 42.

The visitors needed just five plays to take advantage of the prime field position as quarterback Tyler Corbin connected with Logan Frazao on an 18-yard scoring pass to get Fairview on the board. Michael Gennuso then booted the first of his five PATs for a 7-0 lead.

Franklin’s first drive looked good at the start as Carson Wible carried four times for 13 yards, but on second down, quarterback Cole Buckley threw a pass that was intercepted by Fairview’s Sam Work, giving the Tigers’ the ball at their own 38.

Fairview marched right down the field again, needing just seven plays to reach the end zone with Jared Gennuso’s seven-yard run capping the drive.

Franklin’s second series went much like the first with a first down followed by a turnover, this one a fumble recovered by Charles Chevalier at the FHS 42.

The Tigers needed only three plays to cash in this time as Corbin scored on a two-yard run after a 22-yard gain from Chevalier and an 18-yard run from Jared Gennuso.

Fairview added two more scores before halftime following Franklin punts as Jared Gennuso scored on a 23-yard scamper and Corbin and Logan Frazao hooked up on a nine-yard scoring toss.

Franklin’s first series of the second half also didn’t end well as Jacob Truitt intercepted a pass at the FHS 46.

Fairview once again took advantage of the miscue, marching the 46 yards in five plays with Jared Gennuso once again capping the drive with a 23-yard TD run.

The Knights’ offense did find a groove in their final two series of the game. On the one drive, they marched down to the Fairview 33, but a pair of penalties snuffed out the scoring threat. The second flag actually cost the Knights a score as Buckley connected with Wyatt Bell on a 37-yard scoring pass.

However, on their next series, the Knights were able to cash in as Hunter Marsteller broke off a 16-yard run before freshman Toby Sanchez scored his first-ever TD on a 15-yard run. Nate Pfennigwerth kicked the PAT to set the final score.

Franklin will hit the road again next week at Eisenhower.

“We are going to watch the film and we are going to fix our mistakes,” Turk said. “We are going to come back with just as much fire and we are going to go after Eisenhower.”

