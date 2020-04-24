Time for some more giggles to help break up the tension

Okay, it's time for a few chuckles again as the coronavirus pandemic just keeps on giving.
Many of us are working from home, homeschooling our kids, checking in on neighbors and relatives even as we social distance, carefully traipsing through grocery store aisles, keeping an eye out for what business may have reopened and more.
A lot of us are actually going out the front door every day to a workplace as varied as a market, hospital, newsroom, auto repair shop and more.
All those efforts add up to a chugging-along kind of unity within our community and offer strength to all of us.
Here's another unifier - humor - and it offers a momentary release from tension and angst.
So, giggle away.
- Now that we have everyone washing their hands correctly, next week - turn signals!
- When the whole quarantine madness will be over, I just want to stay home in peace just for a few days.
- Remember when we used to argue which way to hang the toilet paper? Those were the days.
- I was lonely until I glued my coffee cup onto my car roof. Now, everybody waves at me.
- The cat: why are the annoying servants staying in my home all day now?
- Does anyone else feel like they've cooked 450 dinners this month?
- Our cleaning lady just called and told us she will be working from home and will send us instructions on what to do.
- Turns out there is a right way to load the dishwasher.
- It's been a blessing being home with my wife for three weeks now. We've caught up on everything I've done wrong for 15 years.
- Gonna ask my Mom if that offer to slap me into next year is still on the table.
- Drink every time you hear the word 'mommy.' No. Just kidding. You'd be dead.
- Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I'd go up to a bank teller with a mask on asking for money.
- How am I doing? Well, I just wiped down the container of Lysol wipes with a Lysol wipe. So I'm fine. Everything's fine.
- I told my wife how thankful I was to have someone I enjoyed being quarantined with. She said, "Must be nice."
- When we come out of this and I ask you where you want to eat, I do NOT want to hear "I don't know." You've had 45 days.
- The Apocalypse. What I expected: anarchy and zombies. What I got: home office and no toilet paper.
- Self-quarantining translates into so many choices. Should you work in the bedroom today? Or step out to the kitchen? The opportunities are endless, really.
- Anyone else's car getting three weeks to the gallon at the moment?
- Cops these days: Come out with your hands washed!
- All those grandparents who are missing their grandkids right now - once this is over, you can have them for a month. Sincerely, a tired Mom.
- Turns out my top three hobbies are; eating at restaurants, going to non-essential businesses, touching my face.
- The drop in petrol price during the lockdown is like a bald man winning a hairbrush.
- The police want you to know that running from them is not social distancing.
- Three weeks of homeschooling my seven, nine and twelve-year-olds went surprisingly well! They have all graduated high school and are now ready to move out and get jobs when the quarantine is over.
- The epidemiologists breath a sigh of relief as everyone on Twitter transforms into an oil economist instead.
- They said a mask and gloves were enough to go to the grocery store. They lied. Everybody else had clothes on.