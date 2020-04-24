Time for some more giggles to help break up the tension

Mindful that cooped up families and at-home school children need outlets and some fun, Cooperstown residents Jerry Ritchey, his son Rhett and his grandson Connor (pictured with a 22-inch rainbow trout) have been testing their social distancing skills while fishing in the east branch of Sugar Creek. "My family is really close so we try and spend a lot of time together. And we laugh," said Jerry Ritchey. Connor's parents, Rhett and Julie, are health care worker and still on the job. His grandparents, Jerry and Linda, are retired. (Contributed photo)