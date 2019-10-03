Titusville School District issues statement on safety threat

Stephanie Keebler, superintendent of the Titusville Area School District, issued the following statement at 10:30 a.m. today:
"This morning, we became aware of a threat against safety at Titusville High School. We immediately notified law enforcement to assist with the investigation.
Law enforcement performed a precautionary safety check of the inside and outside of Titusville High School.
While the safety check was performed, Titusville High School, the early childhood learning center, the Main Street Elementary School and Titusville Middle School were placed on a safety hold. This practice keeps students in their classrooms, restricting movement of students throughout the building. Classroom instruction continued for all students in these buildings.
At this time, law enforcement has completed their safety check and is also continuing their investigation with the individual student who placed the threat.
All students are safe and instruction is continuing as usual.
Dismissal from all buildings will occur as usual."