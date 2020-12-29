HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 48 new cases of COVID-19 and two new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
Venango County, the state said, reported one of those deaths, raising the county's total deaths to 43. Clarion County reported the other death, raising its total to 40.
The state said Venango County also reported 25 new cases (19 confirmed and six probable) and Clarion County reported 21 new cases (13 confirmed and eight probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,311 cases (1,926 confirmed and 385 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,973 cases (1,346 confirmed and 627 probable).
Forest County, the state said, reported two additional confirmed cases, giving the county a cumulative total of 295 cases (260 confirmed and 35 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at three.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported two additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday, giving the county 129 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 87 new cases (23 confirmed and 64 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 5,808 cases (4,798 confirmed and 1,010 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported two additional virus-related deaths, giving the county 74 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 58 new cases (42 confirmed and 16 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 4,760 cases (3,874 confirmed and 886 probable).
Statewide statistics
— The state on Tuesday reported 8,545 new statewide positive cases, 4,766 more than the number reported Monday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 622,349 (560,035 confirmed and 62,314 probable). There are 18,820 cases among health care workers.
— Statewide, there are 5,995 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 1,174 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
— Statewide, there were 267 new deaths reported Tuesday, raising the total to 15,353, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
— The state is now reporting a statewide recovery rate of 65%, up 1% from what had been reported.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 16,023. Statewide, there have been 3,244,103 people who have tested negative.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Clarion County added seven resident cases, two employee cases and two deaths. The county now has 191 resident cases, 72 employee cases and 17 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
The chart also shows Forest County added one resident case and one death. The county now has 67 resident cases, three employees cases and one death at one unnamed facility.
The chart continues to show Venango County with 194 resident cases, 31 employee cases and 17 deaths among eight facilities.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 51,999 resident cases and 9,410 cases among employees for a total of 61,409 cases at 1,457 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 8,633 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."