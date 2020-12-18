HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 79 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, and Venango and Clarion counties each reported one new virus-related death.
Venango County now has 29 total deaths and Clarion County now has 24 total deaths, the state said.
Venango County, the state said, also reported 44 new cases (26 confirmed and 18 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,885 cases (1,563 confirmed and 322 probable), according to the state.
Clarion County, the state said, reported 33 new cases (21 confirmed and 12 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,722 cases (1,183 confirmed and 539 probable).
Forest County, the state said, reported two new confirmed cases and reclassified one probable case as confirmed, giving the county a cumulative total of 187 cases (158 confirmed and 29 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at two.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported nine additional virus-related deaths on Friday, giving the county 99 total deaths.
The county also reported 105 new cases (98 confirmed and seven probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 4,939 cases (4,120 confirmed and 819 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported three additional virus-related deaths, giving the county 57 total deaths.
The county also reported 86 new cases (69 confirmed and 17 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 4,126 cases (3,357 confirmed and 769 probable).
Statewide statistics
— The state on Friday reported 9,320 new statewide positive cases, 646 fewer than the number reported Thursday, raising the cumulative total to 538,655 (490,362 confirmed and 48,293 probable). There are 17,480 cases among health care workers.
— Statewide, there are 6,209 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 1,246 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
— Statewide there were 216 new deaths reported Friday, raising the total to 13,608, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 60%.
— The number of people in the tri-county who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 15,486. Statewide, there have been 3,118,874 people who have tested negative.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Clarion County added seven resident cases, three employee cases and one death. The county now has 156 resident cases, 62 employee cases and eight deaths among six unnamed facilities.
That same chart shows Venango County added 15 resident cases and three deaths. The county now has 174 resident cases, 24 employee cases and 15 deaths among eight unnamed facilities.
The chart continues to show Forest County with 10 resident cases and three employee cases at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 46,545 resident cases and 8,514 cases among employees for a total of 55,059 cases at 1,421 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 8,047 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Friday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 10,027 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Thursday, including 8,464 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 1,332 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Friday, the hospital has 17 COVID-19 in-patients (16 confirmed and one suspected). Four of those patients are in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."