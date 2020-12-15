HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 84 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three new virus-related deaths from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 25.
Venango County, the state said, reported 47 new cases (34 confirmed and 13 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,745 cases (1,456 confirmed and 289 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, reported 31 new cases (20 confirmed and 11 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,642 cases (1,132 confirmed and 510 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 21.
Forest County, the state said, reported six new cases (five confirmed and one probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 175 cases (148 confirmed and 27 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at two.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported three additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday, giving the county 79 total deaths.
The county also reported 97 new cases (58 confirmed and 39 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 4,672 cases (3,894 confirmed and 778 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported 122 new cases (91 confirmed and 31 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 3,890 cases (3,167 confirmed and 723 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 46.
Statewide statistics
— The state on Tuesday reported 9,556 new statewide positive cases, 1,594 more than the number reported Monday, raising the cumulative total to 509,320 (465,134 confirmed and 44,186 probable). There are 16,904 cases among health care workers.
— Statewide, there are 6,026 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, double the amount of patients hospitalized during the pandemic's spring peak, according to the state.
The state said 1,249 of patients hospitalized are in intensive care units. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
— Statewide there were 270 new deaths reported Tuesday, raising the total to 12,890, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 58%.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 15,315. Statewide there have been 3,072,305 people who have tested negative.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Clarion County added six employee cases and three deaths. The county, which also subtracted four resident cases, now has 139 resident cases, 52 employee cases and six deaths among six unnamed facilities.
That same chart shows Venango County added two resident cases and two employee cases. The county now has 145 resident cases, 22 employee cases and nine deaths among seven unnamed facilities.
The chart continues to show Forest County with 10 resident cases and three employee cases at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 44,591 resident cases and 8,136 cases among employees for a total of 52,727 cases at 1,409 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 7,532 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."