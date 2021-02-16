HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
The new data includes cases over two days because the state didn't provide an updated report on Monday.
Among the 4,322 new statewide cases reported, seven new confirmed cases were from Venango County, three new confirmed cases were from Clarion County, and one additional confirmed case was from Forest County.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,255 cases (2,643 confirmed and 612 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 78.
Clarion County, the state said, also converted one probable case to confirmed, giving it a cumulative total of 2,595 cases (1,706 confirmed and 889 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 79.
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,367 cases (1,313 confirmed and 54 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 19.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported 31 new cases over the two-day period (23 confirmed and eight probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 7,853 cases (6,296 confirmed and 1,557 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 236.
Crawford County, the state said, reported 30 new cases over the two-day period (20 confirmed and 10 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,208 cases (4,970 confirmed and 1,238 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands 135.
Statewide statistics
— The additional statewide positive cases reported raise the cumulative total of cases to 899,237 (777,177 confirmed and 122,060 probable).
— Statewide, there were 30 new deaths reported, raising the total to 23,126.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that was updated Tuesday shows Venango County added four resident cases and Clarion County reported one resident case.
Venango County, the state said, now has 257 resident cases, 46 employee cases and 30 deaths among nine unnamed facilities.
Clarion County, the state said, now has 238 resident cases, 105 employee cases and 41 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
Forest County, the state said, stands at 121 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 22 deaths at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are 65,555 resident cases and 12,695 cases among employees for a total of 78,250 cases at 1,556 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said a total of 12,023 deaths have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."