Tri-county area adds 12 cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Venango County, the state said, reported nine new cases (eight confirmed and one probable), Clarion County reported one new confirmed case, and Forest County reported two additional confirmed cases.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,392 cases (2,740 confirmed and 652 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 84.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,706 cases (1,735 confirmed and 971 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 84.
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,383 cases (1,329 confirmed and 54 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 21.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported 25 new cases (18 confirmed and seven probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 8,236 cases (6,549 confirmed and 1,687 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 241.
Crawford County, the state said, reported 12 new cases (nine confirmed and three probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,433 cases (5,121 confirmed and 1,312 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 136.
Statewide statistics
— The state on Friday reported 2,757 new statewide positive cases, 271 fewer than the number reported Thursday, raising the cumulative total to 944,196 cases (811,019 confirmed and 133,177 probable). There are 25,126 cases among health care workers.
— Statewide, there are 1,628 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 350 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state.
— Statewide, there were 43 new virus-related deaths reported Friday, raising the total to 24,262.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Venango County subtracted one resident case and added one employee case.
Venango County, the state said, now has 312 resident cases, 52 employee cases and 32 deaths among 10 unnamed facilities.
Clarion County, the state said, remains at 243 resident cases, 107 employee cases and 43 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
Forest County, the state said, stands at 120 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 24 deaths at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 67,687 resident cases and 13,381 cases among employees for a total of 81,068 cases at 1,561 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 12,611 virus-related deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Area health systems
— UPMC Northwest on Thursday reported the hospital had collected 11,790 specimens for COVID-19 testing as of Thursday, including 1,872 tests at the hospital and 9,918 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 803 tests were positive for the virus.
The hospital has three COVID-19 in-patients.
Vaccinations
— According to the state, the following are the number of inoculations (full and partial) that have been administered through Thursday in the tri-county area: 8,992 in Venango County, 11,012 in Clarion County and 2,017 in Forest County.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."