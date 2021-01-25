Tri-county area adds 16 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Venango County.
The additional death, the state said, raises Venango County's total deaths to 72.
The state said Venango County also reported 13 new confirmed cases, Clarion County reported two new confirmed cases and Forest County reported one additional confirmed case.
In addition, Venango County converted one probable case to confirmed and Clarion County converted three probable cases to confirmed, according to the state.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,014 cases (2,473 confirmed and 541 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,413 cases (1,596 confirmed and 817 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 69.
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,248 cases (1,197 confirmed and 51 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 12.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported two additional virus-related deaths on Monday, giving the county 213 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 23 new cases (15 confirmed and eight probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 7,294 cases (5,894 and 1,400 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported 23 new cases (16 confirmed and seven probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 5,760 cases (4,659 confirmed and 1,101 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 121.
Statewide statistics
— The state on Monday reported 3,934 new statewide positive cases, 42 fewer than the number reported Sunday, raising the cumulative total to 807,867 cases (710,456 confirmed and 97,411 probable). There are 22,219 cases among health care workers.
Statewide, there are 3,910 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 790 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
— Statewide there were 55 new virus-related deaths reported Monday, raising the total to 20,664, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older, according to the state.
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 79%.
— The number of tests that have been negative for the virus in the tri-county area is 18,505, the state said. Statewide, there have been 3,569,440 negative test results.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Clarion County added one employee case. The county now has 241 resident cases, 97 employee cases and 23 deaths among nine unnamed facilities.
That same chart also shows Forest County added one resident case and one employee case. The county now has 118 resident cases, 25 employee cases and six deaths at one unnamed facility.
The chart continues to show Venango County with 224 resident cases, 42 employee cases and 25 deaths among nine unnamed facilities.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 61,629 resident cases and 11,593 cases among employees for a total of 73,222 cases at 1,529 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are now a total of 10,230 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Area health systems
— UPMC Northwest on Monday reported the hospital had collected 9,805 specimens for COVID-19 testing as of Sunday, including 1,577 tests at the hospital and 8,228 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 742 tests were positive for the virus.
The hospital has five COVID-19 in-patients.
— Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 11,214 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 9,481 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 1,770 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, the hospital has three COVID-19 in-patients (two confirmed and one suspected.) One of those patients is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."