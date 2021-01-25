Tri-county area adds 16 virus cases

Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Periods of light snow this evening will transition to a wintry mix overnight. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Periods of light snow this evening will transition to a wintry mix overnight. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.