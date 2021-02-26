Tri-county area adds 17 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Forest County.
The additional death raises Forest County's total deaths to 21.
Forest County, the state said, also reported one new confirmed case and converted one probable case to confirmed, Venango County reported seven new confirmed cases, and Clarion County reported six new cases (three confirmed and three probable).
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,378 cases (1,324 confirmed and 54 probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,334 cases (2,698 confirmed and 636 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 83.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,682 cases (1,720 confirmed and 962 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 83.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death, giving the county 239 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 15 new cases (10 confirmed and five probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 8,010 cases (6,404 confirmed and 1,606 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported 13 new cases (seven confirmed and six probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,334 cases (5,051 confirmed and 1,283 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 136.
Statewide statistics
— The state on Friday reported 3,346 new statewide positive cases, 990 more than the number reported Thursday, raising the cumulative total to 926,336 cases (797,310 confirmed and 129,026 probable). There are 24,679 cases among health care workers.
— Statewide, there are 1,962 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 421 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state.
— Statewide, there were 69 new virus-related deaths, raising the total number of deaths to 23,937.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Venango County added 17 resident cases and one death.
The county now has 293 resident cases, 49 employee cases and 32 deaths among 10 unnamed facilities.
Clarion County, the state said, added two resident cases. The county now has 240 resident cases, 107 employee cases and 42 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
Forest County, the state said, subtracted one resident case. The county now has 120 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 24 deaths at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 66,674 resident cases and 12,987 cases among employees for a total of 79,661 cases at 1,566 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 12,371 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."