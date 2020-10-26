HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced Venango County reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 (eight confirmed and three probable), Clarion County reported six new confirmed cases and Forest County reported one additional confirmed case.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 225 cases (160 confirmed and 65 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 216 cases (165 confirmed and 51 probable).
Forest County, which removed one probable case, now has a cumulative total of 19 cases (16 confirmed and three probable), according to the state.
Crawford County, the state said, reported 17 new cases (14 confirmed and three probable). The county now has a cumulative total of 478 cases (371 confirmed and 107 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported 22 new cases (12 confirmed and 10 probable). The county now has a cumulative total of 1,015 cases (870 confirmed and 145 probable).
The state on Monday reported 1,407 new statewide positive cases, 259 fewer than the number reported Sunday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 195,695 (187,176 confirmed and 8,519 probable). There are 12,067 cases among health care workers.
The number of new positive cases reported Monday marks 21 consecutive days in which more than 1,000 additional cases were reported.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 176 days.
Statewide, there were seven new deaths reported Monday, raising the total to 8,673, the state said.
According to the state, daily increases of cases are now comparable to what had been reported in April.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities chart, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, continues to show Venango County with five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
That same chart also continues to show Clarion County with 18 resident cases, 16 employee cases and one death reported among three unnamed facilities.
Forest County has one employee case at one unnamed facility, according to the chart.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 25,486 resident cases and 5,522 cases among employees for a total of 31,008 cases at 1,049 distinct facilities in 63 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 5,702 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a recovery rate of 78%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Oct. 19 and Sunday is 241,113, including 10,410 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 10,514. Statewide, there have been 2,241,430 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 6,456 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 5,181 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 224 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, the hospital has four COVID-19 in-patients (three confirmed and one suspected).
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."