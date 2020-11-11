HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced Venango County reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 (nine confirmed and two probable), Clarion County reported seven new confirmed cases and Forest County reported two additional confirmed cases.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 458 cases (344 confirmed and 114 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, also reported it subtracted one probable case, giving the county a cumulative total of 386 cases (273 confirmed and 113 probable).
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 24 cases (20 confirmed and four probable).
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported 77 new cases (64 confirmed and 13 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,560 cases (1,299 confirmed and 261 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported 48 new cases (27 confirmed and 21 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 813 cases (617 confirmed and 196 probable).
Statewide statistics
— The state on Wednesday reported 4,711 new statewide positive cases, 350 more than the number reported Tuesday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 243,368 (229,282 confirmed and 14,086 probable). There are 13,036 cases among health care workers.
The latest daily cases increase is the highest single-day total recorded since the start of the pandemic, according to the state.
Statewide there are 1,948 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 417 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
The number of new positive cases reported Wednesday marks 36 consecutive days in which more than 1,000 new cases were reported and 10 consecutive days in which more than 2,000 additional cases were reported.
Additionally, there have been more than 3,000 new cases reported in five of the past six days and there have been more than 4,000 new cases reported in three of the past five days.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 192 days.
— Statewide, there were 59 new deaths reported Wednesday, raising the total to 9,145, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 71%, down 1% from what had been reported.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Nov. 4 and Tuesday is 354,972, including 23,786 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 11,914. Statewide, there have been 2,488,761 people who have tested negative.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."