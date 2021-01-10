HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 208 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.

The state said Forest County reported two new deaths on Saturday and Venango County reported one new deaths on Sunday.

The new deaths give Forest County six total deaths and Venango County 57 total deaths, according to the state. Clarion County stands at 51 total deaths.

Among the 10,045 new cases reported Saturday and 7,816 new cases reported Sunday were 107 from Venango County (87 confirmed and 20 probable), 57 from Clarion County (28 confirmed and 29 probable), and 44 from Forest County (38 confirmed and six probable).

Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,736 cases (2,252 confirmed and 484 probable).

Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,242 cases (1,493 confirmed and 749 probable).

Forest County, the state said, also converted three probable cases to confirmed, giving the county a cumulative total of 415 cases (367 confirmed and 48 probable).

Elsewhere in the region

Mercer County, the state said, reported 10 new virus-related deaths on Saturday and one new death on Sunday, giving the county 171 total deaths.

The county, the state said, also reported 120 additional cases (92 confirmed and 28 probable). Mercer County now has a cumulative total of 6,618 cases (5,418 confirmed and 1,200 probable).

Crawford County, the state said, reported four new virus-related deaths on Saturday and one new death on Sunday, giving the county 101 total deaths.

The county, the state said, reported an additional 138 cases (127 confirmed and 11 probable). Crawford County now has a cumulative total of 5,346 cases (4,351 confirmed and 995 probable).

Statewide statistics

- The additional statewide positive cases reported over the weekend raise the cumulative total of cases to 720,816 (639,513 confirmed and 81,303 probable).

- Statewide, there were 273 new deaths reported Saturday and 103 new deaths reported Sunday, raising the total to 17,770.

- The number of tests that have been negative for the virus in the tri-county area is 16,612, the state said. Statewide, there have been 3,381,463 negative test results.

Care facilities

- A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that was last updated on Saturday, shows Clarion County added three resident cases and three employee cases. The county now has 221 resident cases, 90 employee cases and 22 deaths among six unnamed facilities.

That same chart shows Venango County added four resident cases and one employee case. The county now has 205 resident cases, 38 employee cases and 21 deaths among nine unnamed facilities.

The chart also shows Forest county added 25 resident cases and one employee case. The county now has 124 resident cases, 10 employee cases and two deaths at one unnamed facility.

- Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities that was also last updated on Sunday shows there are now 56,791 resident cases and 10,543 cases among employees for a total of 67,334 cases at 1,492 facilities in all 67 counties.

- The state said as of Saturday there are a total of 9,365 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.

- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.

To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by County and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coroanvirus (COVID-19)."

