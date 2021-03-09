HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 21 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Venango County, the state said, reported 12 new cases (nine confirmed and three probable), Clarion County reported five new cases (one confirmed and four probable), and Forest County reported four additional cases (two confirmed and two probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,428 cases (2,766 confirmed and 662 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 87.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,713 cases (1,739 confirmed and 974 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 86.
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,387 cases (1,331 confirmed and 56 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 21.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported 21 new cases (14 confirmed and seven probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 8,283 cases (6,582 confirmed and 1,701 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 242.
Crawford County, the state said, reported 11 new cases (nine confirmed and two probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,480 cases (5,156 confirmed and 1,324 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 138.
Statewide statistics
— The state on Tuesday reported 2,975 new statewide positive cases, 1,457 more than the number reported Monday, raising the cumulative total to 953,136 cases (817,865 confirmed and 135,271 probable). There are 25,311 cases among health care workers.
— Statewide there are 1,502 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 303 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state.
— Statewide there were 40 new deaths reported Tuesday, raising the total to 24,396, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Venango County reported four new resident cases and one additional employee case.
Venango County, the state said, now has 317 resident cases, 53 employee cases and 32 deaths among 10 unnamed facilities.
Clarion County, the state said, stands at 243 resident cases, 107 employee cases and 43 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
Forest County, the state said, stands at 120 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 24 deaths at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 67,972 resident cases and 13,511 cases among employees for a total of 81,483 cases at 1,560 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 12,616 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Vaccinations
— Of the 4,179,220 doses of vaccine allocated through March 13, the state said, 3,047,539 inoculations (partial and full) have been administered. They include 10,069 in Venango County, 12,105 in Clarion County and 2,197 in Forest County.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."