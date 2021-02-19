Tri-county area adds 28 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 28 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.
The additional death raises Clarion County's total deaths to 81, according to the state.
Clarion County, the state said, also reported 14 new cases (two confirmed and 12 probable), Venango County reported 13 new cases (eight confirmed and five probable), and Forest County reported one new confirmed case.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,621 cases (1,707 confirmed and 914 probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,281 cases (2,662 confirmed and 619 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 79.
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,372 cases (1,318 confirmed and 54 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 20.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported 28 new cases (21 confirmed and seven probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 7,908 cases (6,331 confirmed and 1,577 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 237.
Crawford County, the state said, reported one new virus-related death, giving the county 136 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 24 new cases (11 confirmed and 13 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,257 cases (4,996 confirmed and 1,261 probable).
Statewide statistics
— The state on Friday reported 2,778 new statewide positive cases, 567 fewer than the number reported Thursday, raising the cumulative total to 908,773 cases (783,906 confirmed and 124,867 probable). There are 24,372 cases among health care workers.
— Statewide there are 2,124 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 467 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
— Statewide there were 67 new virus-related deaths, raising the total number of deaths to 23,480.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Clarion County added one resident case and one new facility.
Clarion County now has 239 resident cases, 105 employee cases and 41 deaths among seven unnamed facilities.
Forest County, the state said, added one new death. The county now has 121 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 23 deaths at one unnamed facility.
Venango County, the state said, stands at 259 resident cases, 46 employee cases and 30 deaths among nine unnamed facilities.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 65,908 resident cases and 12,790 cases among employees for a total of 78,698 cases at 1,562 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 12,215 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Friday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 11,838 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Thursday, including 10,012 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 1,890 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Friday, the hospital has five COVID-19 in-patients (two confirmed and three suspected.) One of those patients is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."