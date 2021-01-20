HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 30 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three new virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
The additional deaths, the state said, raise Clarion County's total number of deaths to 65.
According to the state, Clarion County also reported 18 new cases (11 confirmed and seven probable), Venango County reported 11 new cases (four confirmed and seven probable) and Forest County reported one new confirmed case.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,371 cases (1,565 confirmed and 806 probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,944 cases (2,415 confirmed and 529 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 64.
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 731 cases (680 confirmed and 51 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at nine.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported seven additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday, giving the county 203 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 31 new cases (19 confirmed and 12 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 7,090 cases (5,731 confirmed and 1,359 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported 28 new cases (14 confirmed and 14 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 5,648 cases (4,581 confirmed and 1,067 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 115.
Statewide statistics
— The state on Wednesday reported 5,984 new statewide positive cases, 643 more than the number reported Tuesday, raising the cumulative total to 783,170 cases (689,913 confirmed and 93,257 probable). There are 21,690 cases among health care workers.
— Statewide, there are 4,593 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 918 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
— Statewide, there were 401 new deaths reported Wednesday, raising the total to 19,868, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
— The state is now reporting a statewide recovery rate of 78%, up 1% from what had been reported.
— The number of tests that have been negative for the virus in the tri-county area is 17,595. Statewide, there have been 3,507,092 negative test results.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Venango County added two resident cases and one death. The county now has 222 resident cases, 39 employee cases and 25 deaths among nine unnamed facilities.
That same chart continues to show Clarion County with 239 resident cases, 96 employee cases and 23 deaths among six unnamed facilities; and Forest County with 117 resident cases, 24 employee cases and five deaths at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 60,319 resident cases and 11,267 cases among employees for a total of 71,586 cases at 1,523 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 10,112 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Wednesday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 11,111 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 9,396 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 1,751 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday, the hospital has 14 COVID-19 in-patients (13 confirmed and one suspected). Two of those patients are in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."