HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 30 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three new virus-related deaths from Clarion County.

The additional deaths, the state said, raise Clarion County's total number of deaths to 65.

According to the state, Clarion County also reported 18 new cases (11 confirmed and seven probable), Venango County reported 11 new cases (four confirmed and seven probable) and Forest County reported one new confirmed case.

Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,371 cases (1,565 confirmed and 806 probable).

Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,944 cases (2,415 confirmed and 529 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 64.

Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 731 cases (680 confirmed and 51 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at nine.

Elsewhere in the region

Mercer County, the state said, reported seven additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday, giving the county 203 total deaths.

The county, the state said, also reported 31 new cases (19 confirmed and 12 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 7,090 cases (5,731 confirmed and 1,359 probable).

Crawford County, the state said, reported 28 new cases (14 confirmed and 14 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 5,648 cases (4,581 confirmed and 1,067 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 115.

Statewide statistics

— The state on Wednesday reported 5,984 new statewide positive cases, 643 more than the number reported Tuesday, raising the cumulative total to 783,170 cases (689,913 confirmed and 93,257 probable). There are 21,690 cases among health care workers.

— Statewide, there are 4,593 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 918 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.

— Statewide, there were 401 new deaths reported Wednesday, raising the total to 19,868, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.

— The state is now reporting a statewide recovery rate of 78%, up 1% from what had been reported.

— The number of tests that have been negative for the virus in the tri-county area is 17,595. Statewide, there have been 3,507,092 negative test results.

Care facilities

— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Venango County added two resident cases and one death. The county now has 222 resident cases, 39 employee cases and 25 deaths among nine unnamed facilities.

That same chart continues to show Clarion County with 239 resident cases, 96 employee cases and 23 deaths among six unnamed facilities; and Forest County with 117 resident cases, 24 employee cases and five deaths at one unnamed facility.

— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 60,319 resident cases and 11,267 cases among employees for a total of 71,586 cases at 1,523 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

— The state said there are a total of 10,112 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.

Area health systems

— Butler Health System on Wednesday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 11,111 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 9,396 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 1,751 tests were positive for the virus.

As of Wednesday, the hospital has 14 COVID-19 in-patients (13 confirmed and one suspected). Two of those patients are in the hospital's intensive care unit.

— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.

To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Free

Tri-county virus cases, deaths mount

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 167 new cases of COVID-19 and five new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.

+2
Fiber line damaged
Free

Fiber line damaged

  • From staff reports

An exploratory excavation by National Fuel in Oil City's North Side business district has resulted in the loss of internet and telephone services for much of the South Side.

+2
Woman pulled from river
Free

Woman pulled from river

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

An Oil City woman was treated for hypothermia after she was rescued Thursday morning from the Allegheny River in Oil City.

+2
Rockets swim past Knights
Free

Rockets swim past Knights

Alaina Brown collected four wins for the Franklin girls and Nathan Pfennigwerth notched two wins for the boys, but it wasn't enough as the Knights opened their swim season with a sweep at the hands of visiting Titusville on Thursday. The Rockets' boys won, 99-66, and the girls, 90-76, in the…

Free

Trump impeached in historic second charge

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time Wednesday, charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly mob siege of the Capitol in a swift and stunning collapse of his final days in office.

Free

Trump impeached in historic second charge

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time Wednesday, charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly mob siege of the Capitol in a swift and stunning collapse of his final days in office.

Free

Tri-county reports 132 new virus cases

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Saturday announced 132 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Forest County.

Free

Tri-county area reports 51 cases; new deaths

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Friday announced 51 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango and Clarion counties each.

Free

Area reports 52 new cases; 2 new deaths

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 52 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Venango County.

Free

Biden calls on mob to 'pull back,' urges restoring decency

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden called Wednesday for the restoration of “just simple decency” as a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol and delayed Congress from certifying the results of November's election in which Biden won the White House.

+3
Happy to be back
Free

Happy to be back

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A new year led to another reopening of area YMCAs on Monday as state mandated COVID-19-related closures were lifted.

Free

Tri-county area reports 162 new cases over weekend

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 162 cases of COVID-19 and Venango and Clarion counties each reported one new virus-related death.

+2
Fire and ice
Free

Fire and ice

  • From staff reports

Oil City residents braved the cold Thursday to celebrate the new year with the city's First Night festivities.

No newspaper today
Free

No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today. In addition, the newspaper offices will be closed. Happy New Year!

Let's look ahead to a better 2021
Free

Let's look ahead to a better 2021

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

The simple salutation of "Happy New Year" has taken on a whole new meaning this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the struggling economy and the brutal mishmash of politics.