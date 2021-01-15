HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 35 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Clarion County.

The additional death raises Clarion County's total deaths to 56, according to the state.

Clarion County, the state said, reported 13 new confirmed cases, Venango County reported 16 new cases (15 confirmed and one probable) and Forest County reported six new confirmed cases.

Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,313 cases (1,527 confirmed and 786 probable).

Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,858 cases (2,354 confirmed and 504 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 59.

Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 580 cases (530 confirmed and 50 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at eight.

Elsewhere in the region

Mercer County, the state said, reported four additional virus-related deaths on Friday, giving the county 186 total deaths.

The county, the state said, also reported 51 new cases (35 confirmed and 16 probable), giving the county a total of 6,905 cases (5,615 confirmed and 1,290 probable).

Crawford County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death, giving the county 109 total deaths.

The county, the state said, also reported 36 new cases (33 confirmed and three probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 5,509 cases (4,485 confirmed and 1,024 probable).

Statewide statistics

— The state on Friday reported 6,047 new statewide positive cases, 1,128 fewer than the number reported Thursday, raising the cumulative total to 754,611 cases (666,521 confirmed and 88,090 probable). There are 21,326 cases among health care workers.

— Statewide, there are 4,980 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 1,013 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.

— Statewide, there were 215 new deaths reported Friday, raising the total to 18,957, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.

— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 76%.

— The number of tests that have been negative for the virus in the tri-county area is 16,971, the state said. Statewide there have been 3,440,494 negative test results.

Care facilities

— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, continues to show Clarion County with 234 resident cases, 94 employee cases and 23 deaths among six unnamed facilities.

The chart also continues to show Venango County with 217 resident cases, 39 employee cases and 24 deaths among nine unnamed facilities; Forest County with 116 resident cases, 24 employee cases and four deaths at one unnamed facility.

— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 58,922 resident cases and 11,065 cases among employees for a total of 69,987 cases at 1,507 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

— The state said there are a total of 9,854 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.

Area health systems

— Butler Health System on Friday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 10,972 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Thursday, including 9,283 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 1,731 tests were positive for the virus.

As of Thursday, BHS said, the hospital has 13 COVID-19 in-patients (12 confirmed and one suspected). Two of those patients are in the hospital's intensive care unit.

— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.

To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."

