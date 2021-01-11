HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 35 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
The state said Venango County reported 21 new confirmed cases, Clarion County reported seven new cases (five confirmed and two probable) and Forest County reported seven additional confirmed cases.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,757 cases (2,273 confirmed and 484 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 57.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,249 cases (1,498 confirmed and 751 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 51.
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 422 cases (374 confirmed and 48 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at six.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death Monday, giving the county 172 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 54 new cases (52 confirmed and two probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,672 cases (5,470 confirmed and 1,202 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported 24 new cases (21 confirmed and three probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 5,370 cases (4,372 confirmed and 998 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 101.
Statewide statistics
— The state on Monday reported 5,338 new statewide positive cases, raising the cumulative total of cases to 726,154 (644,457 confirmed and 81,697 probable). There are 20,610 cases among health care workers.
Statewide, there are 5,201 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 1,062 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
— Statewide, there were 83 new deaths reported Monday, raising the total to 17,853, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
— The state is now reporting a statewide recovery rate of 74%.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 16,671. Statewide, there have been 3,392,246 people who have tested negative.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, now shows Clarion County added 13 resident cases. The county now 234 resident cases, 90 employee cases and 22 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
That same chart shows Venango County added two resident cases. The county now has 207 resident cases, 38 employee cases and 21 deaths among nine unnamed facilities.
The chart also shows Forest County subtracted two resident cases. The county now has 122 resident cases, 10 employee cases and two deaths at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 57,376 resident cases and 10,567 cases among employees for a total of 67,943 cases at 1,495 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 9,383 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 10,786 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 9,114 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 1,701 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, BHS said, the hospital has 19 COVID-19 in-patients (15 confirmed and four suspected). Four of those patients are in the hospital's intensive care unit.
BHS said it has a limited supply of vaccine, which is being distributed "as quickly as it is received." The state Department of Health controls distribution of the vaccine.
BHS said the only currently approved recipients of the vaccine are state Department of Health approved providers. No authorization has been provided to begin vaccinations for other groups.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."