Tri-county area adds 43 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 43 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Venango County.
The additional death brings Venango County's total deaths to 76.
The state said Venango County also reported 19 new cases (17 confirmed and two probable), Clarion County reported 20 new cases (17 confirmed and three probable) and Forest County reported four new cases (three confirmed and one probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,124 cases (2,558 confirmed and 566 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,511 cases (1,666 confirmed and 845 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 74.
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,336 cases (1,285 confirmed and 51 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 17.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported two additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday, giving the county 225 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 32 new cases (20 confirmed and 12 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 7,536 cases (6,070 confirmed and 1,466 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death, giving the county 130 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 17 new cases (12 confirmed and five probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 5,970 cases (4,806 confirmed and 1,164 probable).
Statewide statistics
— The state on Monday reported 4,410 new statewide positive cases, 1,556 more than the number reported Monday, raising the cumulative total to 850,488 cases (739,333 confirmed and 111,155 probable). There are 23,121 cases among health care workers.
— Statewide, there are 3,280 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 650 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
— Statewide, there were 125 new virus-related deaths reported Tuesday, raising the total to 21,812, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in individuals age 65 or older.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows no new cases were reported from tri-county area facilities.
Venango County stands at 228 resident cases, 45 employee cases and 29 deaths among nine unnamed facilities.
Clarion County stands at 241 resident cases, 98 employee cases and 38 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
Forest County stands at 118 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 17 deaths at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 63,447 resident cases and 12,165 cases among employees for a total of 75,612 cases at 1,544 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 11,406 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
— Statistics from the state, area health care systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."