Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.