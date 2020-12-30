HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 56 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as four new virus-related deaths from both Venango and Clarion counties.

Venango County, the state said, now has 47 total deaths. Clarion County now has 44.

The state said Clarion County also reported 31 new cases (13 confirmed and 18 probable), pushing the county over 2,000 cases. Venango County reported 21 new cases (12 confirmed and nine probable).

Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,004 cases (1,359 confirmed and 645 probable).

Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,332 cases (1,938 confirmed and 394 probable).

Forest County, the state said, reported four additional probable cases, giving the county a cumulative total of 299 cases (260 confirmed and 39 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at three.

Elsewhere in the region

Mercer County, the state said, reported five additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday, giving the county 134 total deaths.

The county, the state said, also reported 55 new cases (47 confirmed and eight probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 5,863 cases (4,845 confirmed and 1,018 probable).

Crawford County, the state said, reported two additional virus-related deaths, giving the county 76 total deaths.

The county, the state said, also reported 49 new cases (32 confirmed and 17 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 4,809 cases (3,906 confirmed and 903 probable).

Statewide statistics

— The state on Wednesday reported 8,984 new statewide positive cases, 439 more than the number reported Tuesday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 631,333 (567,281 confirmed and 64,052 probable). There are 19,044 cases among health care workers.

— Statewide, there are 6,022 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 1,174 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.

— Statewide, there were 319 new deaths reported Wednesday, raising the total to 15,672, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.

— The state now reports a statewide recovery rate of 66%, up 1% from what had been reported.

— The number of tests that have been negative for the virus in the tri-county area is 16,039. Statewide, there have been 3,254,297 negative test results.

Care facilities

— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Clarion County added two resident cases, seven employee cases and one death. The county now has 193 resident cases, 79 employee cases and 18 deaths among six unnamed facilities.

The chart also shows Venango County added five resident cases, one employee case and three deaths. The county now has 199 resident cases, 32 employee cases and 20 deaths among eight unnamed facilities.

The same chart shows Forest County added two resident cases and one employee case. The county now has 69 resident cases, four employee cases and one death at one unnamed facility.

— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 52,642 resident cases and 9,587 cases among employees for a total of 62,229 cases at 1,468 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

— The state said there are a total of 8,849 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.

— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.

To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."

