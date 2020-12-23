HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 63 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as two additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
Clarion county, the state said, also reported 31 new cases (18 confirmed and 13 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,850 cases (1,268 confirmed and 582 probable). The county now has 34 total deaths.
Venango County, the state said, reported 29 new cases (16 confirmed and 13 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 2,125 cases (1,772 confirmed and 353 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 35.
Forest County, the state said, reported three new confirmed cases, giving the county a cumulative total of 231 cases (197 confirmed and 34 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at three.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported five additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday, giving the county 113 total deaths.
The county also reported 44 new cases (26 confirmed and 18 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 5,364 cases (4,454 confirmed and 910 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported two new virus-related deaths, giving the county 66 total deaths.
The county also reported 64 new cases (38 confirmed and 26 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 4,479 cases (3,626 confirmed and 853 probable).
Statewide statistics
— The state on Wednesday reported 9,605 new statewide positive cases, 1,643 more than the number reported Tuesday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 581,156 (525,803 confirmed and 55,353 probable). There are 18,143 cases among health care workers.
— Statewide, there are 6,151 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 1,236 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients are age 65 or older.
— Statewide, there were 230 new deaths reported Wednesday, raising the total to 14,442, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
— The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 62%, up 1% from what had been reported.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 15,771. Statewide, there have been 3,181,266 people who have tested negative.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Clarion County added three resident cases and one employee case. The county now has 170 resident cases, 67 employee cases and nine deaths among six unnamed facilities.
That same chart shows Venango County added two resident cases and two employee cases. The county now has 182 resident cases, 30 employee cases and 15 deaths among eight unnamed facilities.
The chart continues to show Forest County with 28 resident cases and three employee cases at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 49,042 resident cases and 8,942 cases among employees for a total of 57,984 cases at 1,435 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 8,138 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."