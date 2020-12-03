Tri-county area adds 78 COVID-19 cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced Venango County reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 (37 confirmed and eight probable), giving the county a cumulative cases total of 1,095 (880 confirmed and 215 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, reported 28 new cases (24 confirmed and four probable) and an additional virus-related death, giving the county 11 total.
The county now has a cumulative cases total of 1,098 (762 confirmed and 336 probable).
Forest County, the state said, reported five new cases (four confirmed and one probable), giving the county a cumulative cases total of 107 (93 confirmed and 14 probable).
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported 150 new cases (145 confirmed and five probable) and an additional virus-related death, giving the county 53 total. The county now has a cumulative cases total of 3,209 (2,723 confirmed and 486 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported 95 new cases (56 confirmed and 39 probable) and an additional virus-related death, giving the county 25 total. The county now has a cumulative cases total of 2,221 (1,705 confirmed and 516 probable).
Statewide statistics
— The state on Thursday reported 11,406 new statewide positive cases, 3,115 more than the number reported Wednesday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 386,837 (358,625 confirmed and 28,212 probable). There are 15,099 cases among health care workers.
Statewide, there are 4,982 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 1,048 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state.
— Statewide, there were 187 new deaths reported Thursday, raising the total to 10,944, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Clarion County added 16 employee cases and subtracted 10 resident cases. The county now has 36 resident cases, 35 employee cases and two deaths among six unnamed facilities.
That same chart now shows Venango County added one resident case and two employee cases. The county now has 96 resident cases, nine employee cases and six deaths reported among four unnamed facilities.
The chart also continues to show Forest County with four resident cases and two employee cases at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 37,324 resident cases and 7,027 cases among employees for a total of 44,351 cases at 1,300 distinct facilities in 65 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 6,751 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state reported a statewide recovery rate of 59%, down 1% from what was previously reported.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Nov. 26 and Wednesday is 381,784, including 47,602 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 14,375. Statewide, there have been 2,872,557 people who have tested negative.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."