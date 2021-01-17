HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 80 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
The state said Forest County reported one new death on Saturday, Venango County reported three new deaths on Saturday and one death on Sunday, and Clarion County reported two additional deaths on Sunday.
The new deaths give Forest County nine total deaths, Venango County 63 total deaths, and Clarion County 58 total deaths, according to the state.
Among the 7,166 new cases reported Saturday and 6,023 new cases reported Sunday were 49 from Venango County (35 confirmed and 14 probable), 24 from Clarion County (12 confirmed and 12 probable), and seven from Forest County (six confirmed and one probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,907 cases (2,389 confirmed and 518 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,337 cases (1,539 confirmed and 798 probable).
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 587 cases (536 confirmed and 51 probable).
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported five new virus-related deaths on Saturday and one new death on Sunday, giving the county 192 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 91 additional cases (62 confirmed and 29 probable). Mercer County now has a cumulative total of 6,996 cases (5,677 confirmed and 1,319 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported two new virus-related deaths on Saturday and two new deaths on Sunday, giving the county 113 total deaths.
The county, the state said, reported an additional 56 cases (38 confirmed and 18 probable). Crawford County now has a cumulative total of 5,565 cases (4,523 confirmed and 1,042 probable).
Statewide statistics
- The additional statewide positive cases reported over the weekend raise the cumulative total of cases to 767,800 (677,774 confirmed and 90,026 probable).
- Statewide, there were 231 new deaths reported Saturday and 122 new deaths reported Sunday, raising the total to 19,310.
- The number of tests that have been negative for the virus in the tri-county area is 17,126, the state said. Statewide, there have been 3,471,006 negative test results.
Care facilities
- A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that was last updated Saturday, shows Clarion County added two resident cases and two employee cases. The county now has 236 resident cases, 96 employee cases and 23 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
The chart also shows Forest County added one resident cases and one death. The county now has 117 resident cases, 24 employee cases and five deaths at one unnamed facility.
That same chart continues to show Venango County with 217 resident cases, 39 employee cases and 24 deaths among nine unnamed facilities.
- Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities that was also last updated on Saturday show there are now 59,243 resident cases and 11,157 cases among employees for a total of 70,400 cases at 1,513 facilities in all 67 counties.
- The state said as of Saturday there are a total of 9,985 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on “Coronavirus (COVID-19).”