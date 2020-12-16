Tri-county area adds 83 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 83 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area, and Venango and Clarion counties each reported two new virus-related deaths.
Venango County now has 27 total deaths and Clarion County now has 23 total deaths, the state said.
Venango County, the state said, also reported 58 new cases (55 confirmed and three probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,803 cases (1,511 confirmed and 292 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, reported 19 new cases (11 confirmed and eight probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,661 cases (1,143 confirmed and 518 probable).
Forest County, the state said, reported six new cases (five confirmed and one probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 181 cases (153 confirmed and 28 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at two.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported seven additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday, giving the county 86 total deaths.
The county also reported 79 new cases (59 confirmed and 20 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 4,751 cases (3,953 confirmed and 798 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported three additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday, giving the county 49 total deaths.
The county, the state said, reported 96 new cases (77 confirmed and 19 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 3,986 cases (3,244 confirmed and 742 probable).
Statewide statistics
— The state on Wednesday reported 10,049 new statewide positive cases, 493 more than the number reported Tuesday, raising the cumulative total to 519,369 (473,194 confirmed and 46,175 probable). There remains 16,904 cases among health care workers.
— Statewide, there are 6,295 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 1,264 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
— Statewide there were 278 new deaths reported Wednesday, raising the total to 13,168, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
— The state is now reporting a statewide recovery rate of 59%, up 1% from what had been reported.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 15,395. Statewide there have been 3,086,059 people who have tested negative.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Clarion County added seven employee cases and subtracted two resident cases. The county now has 137 resident cases, 59 employee cases and six deaths among six unnamed facilities.
That same chart shows Venango County added 10 resident cases, two employee cases and one new unnamed facility. The county now has 155 resident cases, 24 employee cases and nine deaths among eight unnamed facilities.
The chart continues to show Forest County with 10 resident cases and three employee cases at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 45,287 resident cases and 8,306 cases among employees for a total of 53,593 cases at 1,417 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 7,559 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Wednesday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 9,955 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 8,401 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 1,298 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, the hospital has 19 COVID-19 in-patients (16 confirmed and three suspected). Three of those patients are in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."