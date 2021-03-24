Tri-county area adds 9 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced nine cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
The additional death brings the county's total to 90.
Venango County, the state said, also reported three new probable cases, Clarion County reported five new cases (three confirmed and two probable), and Forest County reported one additional confirmed case.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,496 cases (2,803 confirmed and 693 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,783 cases (1,777 confirmed and 1,006 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 87.
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,391 cases (1,335 confirmed and 56 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 21.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported 21 new cases (14 confirmed and seven probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 8,439 cases (6,678 confirmed and 1,761 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 246.
Crawford County, the state said, reported eight new cases (one confirmed and seven probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,620 cases (5,243 confirmed and 1,377 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 141.
Statewide statistics
— The state on Wednesday reported 4,667 new statewide positive cases, 1,152 more than the number reported Tuesday, raising the cumulative total to 996,617 cases (850,258 confirmed and 146,359 probable). There are 26,197 cases among health care workers.
— Statewide, there are 1,631 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 341 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state.
— Statewide, there were 48 new deaths reported Wednesday, raising the total to 24,876, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily shows there were no new cases reported in the tri-county area.
Venango County, the state said, holds at 324 resident cases, 53 employee cases and 33 deaths among 10 unnamed facilities.
Clarion County, the state said, holds at 245 resident cases, 107 employee cases and 24 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
Forest County, the state said, holds at 120 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 24 deaths at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 68,993 resident cases and 14,132 cases among employees for a total of 83,125 cases at 1,568 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 12,889 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Wednesday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 12,429 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 10,534 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 1,977 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."