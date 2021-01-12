HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 35 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area for the second consecutive day.

In addition, the state said, Clarion and Forest counties each reported two new virus-related deaths. Clarion County now has 53 total deaths and Forest County has eight total deaths.

Clarion County, the state said, also reported four new cases (three confirmed and one probable), Forest County reported eight additional confirmed cases and Venango County reported 23 new cases (19 confirmed and four probable).

Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,253 cases (1,501 confirmed and 752 probable).

Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 430 cases (382 confirmed and 48 probable).

Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,780 cases (2,292 confirmed and 488 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 57.

Elsewhere in the region

Mercer County, the state said, reported two additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday, giving the county 174 total deaths.

The county, the state said, also reported 48 new cases (37 confirmed and 11 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,720 cases (5,507 confirmed and 1,213 probable).

Crawford County, the state said, reported three additional virus-related deaths, giving the county 104 total deaths.

The county, the state said, also reported 27 new cases (26 confirmed and one probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 5,397 cases (4,398 confirmed and 999 probable).

Statewide statistics

— The state on Tuesday reported 7,275 new statewide positive cases, 1,937 more than the number reported Monday, raising the cumulative total to 733,429 cases (650,116 confirmed and 83,313 probable). There are 20,860 cases among health care workers.

Statewide, there are 5,232 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 1,070 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.

— Statewide, there were 227 new deaths reported Tuesday, raising the total to 18,080, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.

— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 74%.

— The number of tests that have been negative for the virus in the tri-county area is 16,740, the state said. Statewide there have been 3,403,160 negative tests results.

Care facilities

— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, now shows Clarion County subtracted four resident cases and added three employee cases. The county now has 230 resident cases, 93 employee cases and 22 deaths among six unnamed facilities.

That same chart shows Venango County subtracted one resident case and added one employee case. The county now has 206 resident cases, 39 employee cases and 21 deaths among nine unnamed facilities.

The chart also shows Forest County subtracted six resident cases and added 12 employee cases. The county now has 116 resident cases, 22 employee cases and two deaths at one unnamed facility.

— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 57,724 resident cases and 10,754 cases among employees for a total of 68,478 cases at 1,500 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

— The state said there are a total of 9,418 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.

— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.

To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."

