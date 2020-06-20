HARRISBURG–For the seventh consecutive day, the state Department of Health announced no new positive cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area.
Venango County holds at 17 cases, 14 confirmed and three probable; Clarion county stands at 31 cases, all confirmed; and Forest County stands at seven cases, five confirmed and two probable, according to the state.
The state reported two new cases from Crawford County, bringing the total number of cases to 40–31 confirmed and nine probable. Mercer County holds at 118 cases, 105 confirmed and 13 probable.
Statewide on Saturday, 504 new cases were reported, which raised the total to 81,266–78,947 confirmed and 2,319 probable–with 6,180 among health care workers.
The additional number of cases reported Saturday is 22 less than the number of new cases reported Friday.
The number of additional cases also marks the 41st consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and the 45th in the past 49.
No new deaths were reported from Venango, Clarion or Forest counties on Saturday, according to the state.
In addition, no additional deaths were reported from Crawford or Mercer counties.
Statewide on Saturday, there were 20 additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 6,419.
In its nursing home and personal care facility statistics, the state reported Clarion County has had one resident case and one employee case at one facility.
According to the most recent information on nursing and personal care facilities, there are now 17,000 resident cases and 3,034 cases among employees, for a total of 20,034 at 658 distinct facilities in 47 counties.
There were 36 new statewide deaths reported from nursing or personal care facilities on Saturday, the state said, bringing the total to 4,381.
The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 77%.
The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus is 1,925, according to the state. Statewide, there are 566,461 people who have tested negative.
Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and zip code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."