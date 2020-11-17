HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced Clarion County reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 (13 confirmed and seven probable), Venango County reported 16 new cases (11 confirmed and five probable) and Forest County reported two additional cases (one confirmed and one probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 556 cases (377 confirmed and 179 probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 590 cases (453 confirmed and 137 probable).
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 29 cases (24 confirmed and five probable).
Elsewhere in the region
Crawford County, the state said, reported one new virus-related death on Tuesday, raising the county's total deaths to six.
The county also reported 81 new cases (64 confirmed and 17 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,178 cases (929 confirmed and 249 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported 60 new cases (46 confirmed and 14 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,973 cases (1,649 confirmed and 324 probable).
Statewide statistics
— The state on Tuesday reported 5,900 new statewide positive cases, 1,424 more than the number reported Monday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 275,513 (258,304 confirmed and 17,209 probable). There are 13,602 cases among health care workers.
The latest daily increase is the highest single-day total reported since the start of the pandemic, according to the state.
Statewide, there are 2,575 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 558 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
More than 5,000 new positive cases have now been reported in five of the past six days.
The number of additional cases also marks 43 consecutive days in which more than 1,000 new cases were reported and 16 consecutive days in which more than 2,000 new cases were reported.
Additionally, there have been more than 3,000 new cases reported for nine consecutive days and more than 4,000 new cases reported for eight consecutive days.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 198 days.
— Statewide, there were 30 new deaths reported Tuesday, raising the total to 9,355, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities chart, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, now shows Forest County has a resident case, giving the county one total resident case and two employee cases reported at one unnamed facility.
That same chart continues to show Venango County with 49 resident cases and five employee cases among four unnamed facilities.
That chart also continues to show Clarion County with 20 resident cases, along with 16 employee cases and one death reported among five unnamed facilities.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 30,055 resident cases and 6,184 cases among employees for a total of 36,239 cases at 1,162 distinct facilities in 63 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 6,086 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 67%, down 1% from what had been reported.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Nov. 10 and Monday is 366,744, including 35,317 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 12,580. Statewide, there have been 2,588,467 people who have tested negative.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19).