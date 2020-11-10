HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced Clarion County reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 (26 confirmed and two probable), Venango County reported 18 new cases (16 confirmed and two probable) and Forest County reported one additional confirmed case.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 379 cases (265 confirmed and 114 probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 447 cases (335 confirmed and 112 probable).
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 22 cases (18 confirmed and four probable).
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported one new virus-related death on Tuesday, raising the county's deaths total to 29.
The county also reported 58 new cases (47 confirmed and 11 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,483 cases (1,235 confirmed and 248 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported 24 new cases (11 confirmed and 13 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 765 cases (590 confirmed and 175 probable).
Statewide statistics
— The state on Tuesday reported 4,361 new statewide positive cases, 959 more than the number reported Monday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 238,657 (225,150 confirmed and 13,507 probable). There are 13,036 cases among health care workers.
The latest daily cases increase is the highest single-day total recorded since the start of the pandemic, according to the state.
Statewide, there are 1,827 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 393 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
The number of new positive cases reported Tuesday marks 35 consecutive days in which more than 1,000 new cases were reported and nine consecutive days in which more than 2,000 additional cases were reported.
Additionally, there have been more than 3,000 new cases reported in four of the past five days and there have been more than 4,000 new cases reported in two of the past four days.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 191 days.
— Statewide, there were 62 new deaths reported Tuesday, raising the total to 9,086, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Care facilities
— In the state Department of Human Services nursing and personal care facilities document, which was updated Tuesday, cumulative statistics continue to show: Oil City Senior Living, fewer than five employee cases;
Clarion Senior Living, five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases; Country Springs Personal Care Home in Sligo, fewer than five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases; Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem, fewer than five employee cases.
— An additional nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, now shows Venango County has one new employee case. The County now has 28 resident cases and four employee cases among two unnamed facilities.
That same chart continues to show Clarion County with 21 resident cases, 16 employee cases and one death reported among five unnamed facilities.
The chart continues to show Forest County with two employee cases reported at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 27,924 resident cases and 5,902 cases among employees for a total of 33,826 cases at 1,118 distinct facilities in 63 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 5,922 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 72%, down 1% from what had been reported.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Nov. 3 and Monday is 329,919, including 18,670 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 11,809. Statewide, there have been 2,470,785 people who have tested negative.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."