HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced there were no additional cases of COVID-19 reported from the tri-county area.
Venango County, the state said, holds at 74 cases (57 confirmed and 17 probable), Clarion County stands at 102 cases (91 confirmed and 11 probable) and Forest County is firm at 14 cases (11 confirmed and three probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported one new confirmed case, bringing the total to 237 cases (210 confirmed and 27 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported eight new confirmed cases. The county now has 607 total cases (534 confirmed and 73 probable).
The state on Tuesday reported 496 new statewide positive cases, 51 fewer than the number reported Monday, raising the total number of cases to 140,359 (136,345 confirmed and 4,014 probable). There are 9,914 cases among health care workers.
The number of new positive cases reported Tuesday marks the fifth consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 additional positive cases reported and 118th in the past 128.
Statewide there were 11 new deaths reported Tuesday, raising the total to 7,791, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities chart, which is updated daily by the state, continues to show 15 resident cases, 15 employee cases and one death at three unnamed facilities in Clarion County.
The same chart continues to show five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility in Venango County.
To date, there have been no nursing and personal care facilities COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 21,464 resident cases and 4,615 cases among employees for a total to 26,079 at 948 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said four new deaths were reported from nursing and personal care facilities, pushing the statewide total to 5,242.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state on Tuesday reported a statewide recovery rate of 81%, which is down 1% from what was reported Monday.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Sept. 1 and Monday is 147,207, including 5,838 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 7,634. Statewide, there have been 1,614,717 people who have tested negative.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."