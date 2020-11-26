HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Thursday announced Venango County reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 (65 confirmed and five probable), Clarion County reported 47 new cases (32 confirmed and 15 probable), and Forest County reported five new confirmed cases.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 863 cases (684 confirmed and 179 probable). This is the highest single-day increase for Venango County cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 861 cases (588 confirmed and 273 probable).
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 61 cases (51 confirmed and 10 probable).
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported four new virus-related deaths on Wednesday, raising the county's total deaths to 47.
The county also reported 79 new cases (60 confirmed and 19 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 2,617 cases (2,221 confirmed and 396 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported two new virus-related deaths on Thursday, raising the county's total deaths to 16.
The county also reported 74 new cases (61 confirmed and 13 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,709 cases (1,350 confirmed and 359 probable).
Statewide statistics
- The state on Thursday reported 8,425 new statewide positive case, 1,666 more than the number reported Wednesday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 336,254 (312,399 confirmed and 23,855 probable).
The number of new cases reported Thursday is the highest one-day increase of cases reported by the state since the start of the pandemic.
More than 7,000 new positive cases have been reported statewide in two of the past eight days, more than 6,000 new positive cases have been reported in eight of the past nine days and more than 5,000 new positive cases have been reported on 13 of the past 15 days.
The number of new positive cases reported Thursday marks 52 consecutive days in which more than 1,000 new cases were reported and 25 consecutive days in which more than 2,000 new cases were reported.
Additionally, there have been more than 3,000 new cases reported for 18 consecutive days and more than 4,000 new cases reported for 17 consecutive days.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 207 days.
- Statewide, there were 118 new deaths reported Thursday, raising the total to 10,213, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."