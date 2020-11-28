HARRISBURG--The state Department of Health on Saturday announced Clarion County reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 (37 confirmed and three probable), Forest County reported 20 new confirmed cases, and Venango County reported 18 new confirmed cases.
Clarion County, the state said, also reported one new virus-related death on Saturday, raising the county’s total deaths to 10.
The county now has a cumulative total of 939 cases (635 confirmed and 304 probable).
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 87 cases (73 confirmed and 14 probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 909 cases (715 confirmed and 194 probable).
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported 97 new cases Saturday (80 confirmed and 17 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 2,777 cases (2,357 confirmed and 420 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported 57 new cases (47 confirmed and 10 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,807 cases (1,426 confirmed and 381 probable).
Statewide statistics
- The state on Saturday reported 8,053 new statewide positive cases, 693 more than the number reported Friday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 351,667 (326,741 confirmed and 24,926 probable). There are 14,198 cases among health care workers.
Statewide, there are 4,114 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 864 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
More than 8,000 new positive cases have been reported statewide in two of the past three days and more than 7,000 new positive cases have been reported in four of the past 10 days.
More than 6,000 new positive cases have been reported in 10 of the past 11 days, and more than 5,000 new positive cases have been reported on 15 of the past 17 days.
The number of new positive cases reported Saturday marks 54 consecutive days in which more than 1,000 new cases were reported and 27 consecutive days in which more than 2,000 new cases were reported.
Additionally, there have been more than 3,000 new cases reported for 20 consecutive days and more than 4,000 new cases reported for 19 consecutive days.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 209 days.
- Statewide, there were 41 new deaths reported Saturday, raising the total to 10,275, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
Recovery rate and testing
- The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 61%.
- The number of statewide tests administered between Nov. 21 and Friday is 415,677, including 49,103 positive results, according to the state.
- The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 14,074. Statewide, there have been 2,804,464 people who have tested negative.
-Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on “Coronavirus (COVID-19).”