Tri-county area reports 100 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 17.
Venango County, the state said, reported 47 new cases (39 confirmed and eight probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,495 cases (1,238 confirmed and 257 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, reported 46 new cases (17 confirmed and 29 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,495 cases (1,028 confirmed and 467 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 14.
Forest County, the state said, reported seven new cases (three confirmed and four probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 150 cases (126 confirmed and 24 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at two.
Statewide statistics
— The state on Friday reported 12,745 new statewide positive cases, 773 more than the number reported Thursday, raising the cumulative total to 470,034 (432,023 confirmed and 38,011 probable). There are 16,424 cases among health care workers.
— Statewide there were 225 new deaths reported Friday, raising the total to 12,235, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 58%.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 14,958. Statewide, there have been 3,009,510 people who have tested negative.