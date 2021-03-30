HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Venango County, the state said, reported seven new cases (five confirmed and two probable), Clarion County reported three new confirmed cases, and Forest County reported one additional confirmed case.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,517 cases (2,816 confirmed and 701 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 90.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,825 cases (1,806 confirmed and 1,019 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 88.
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,394 cases (1,338 confirmed and 56 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 21.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported 21 new cases (12 confirmed and nine probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 8,525 cases (6,721 confirmed and 1,804 probable). The county's total deaths stands at 248.
Crawford County, the state said, reported 12 new cases (five confirmed and seven probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,673 cases (5,274 confirmed and 1,399 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 143.
Statewide statistics
— The state on Tuesday reported 5,032 new statewide positive cases, 2,109 more than the number reported Monday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 1,020,300 (868,841 confirmed and 151,459 probable).
— Statewide, there were 34 new deaths reported Tuesday, raising the total to 25,049, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily shows Clarion County reported one new employee case and subtracted one resident case.
Clarion County, the state said, now has 246 resident cases, 108 employee cases and 44 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
Venango County, the state said, holds at 323 resident cases, 53 employee cases and 33 deaths among 10 unnamed facilities.
Forest County, the state said, holds at 120 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 24 deaths at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 69,224 resident cases and 14,231 cases among employees for a total of 83,455 cases at 1,575 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 12,912 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."