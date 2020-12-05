HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced a combined 110 new cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area.
Venango County, the state said, reported 48 new cases (38 confirmed and 10 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,174 cases (947 confirmed and 227 probable) and a total of 11 deaths.
Clarion County, the state said, reported 54 new cases (33 confirmed and 21 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,198 cases (810 confirmed and 388 probable) and a total of 11 deaths.
Forest County, the state said, reported eight new cases (six confirmed and two probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 114 cases (98 confirmed and 16 probable) and one death.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported 183 new cases (127 confirmed and 56 probable). The county now has a cumulative total of 3,468 cases (2,923 confirmed and 545 probable) and a total of 57 deaths.
Crawford County, the state said, reported 86 new cases (52 confirmed and 34 probable) and three additional virus-related deaths. The county now has a cumulative total of 2,370 cases (1,808 confirmed and 562 probable) and a total of 30 deaths.
Statewide statistics
-The state on Saturday reported 12,884 new statewide positive cases, 1,121 more than the number reported Friday, which marks the highest daily increase in cases.
The additional cases raised the cumulative total to 411,484 cases (380,193 confirmed and 31,291 probable). There are 15,455 cases among health care workers.
Statewide, there are 5,230 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 1,065 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state.
- Statewide, there were 149 new deaths reported Friday, raising the total to 11,262, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
- The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 58%, down 1% from what had been reported.
- The number of people in the tri-county are who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 14,375. Statewide, there have been 2,872,557 people who have tested negative.
Care facilities
- A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, show Clarion County with 36 resident cases, 35 employee cases and two deaths among six unnamed facilities.
That same chart shows that Venango County added four new resident cases and one new employee case, as well as two new facilities. The county now has 100 resident cases, 10 employee cases and six deaths at five unnamed facilities.
The chart also now shows Forest County subtracted one resident case and added one new employee case, giving the county three resident cases and three employee cases at one unnamed facility.
- Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 38,852 resident cases and 7,135 cases among employees for a total of 45,987 cases at 1,327 distinct facilities in 65 counties.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."