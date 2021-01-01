HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health over Thursday and Friday announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 124 cases of COVID-19.

The state also announced Clarion and Forest counties each reported one death, Clarion County on Thursday and Forest County on Friday.

Clarion County now has 46 total deaths and Forest County now has a total of four deaths, according to the state.

Among the statewide 8,992 new cases reported Thursday and 7,714 new cases reported Friday were 78 from Venango County (63 confirmed and 15 probable), 32 from Clarion County (26 confirmed and six probable), and 14 from Forest County (eight confirmed and six probable).

Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,410 cases (2,001 confirmed and 409 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 47.

Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,036 cases (1,385 confirmed and 651 probable).

Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 313 cases (268 confirmed and 45 probable).

Elsewhere in the region

Mercer County, the state said, reported 10 new virus-related deaths between Thursday and Friday, giving the county 144 total deaths.

The county also reported 153 additional cases (120 confirmed and 33 probable). Mercer County now has a cumulative total of 6,016 cases (4,965 confirmed and 1,051 probable).

Crawford County, the state said, reported eight new virus-related deaths on Thursday, giving the county 84 total deaths.

The county also reported 138 additional cases (114 confirmed and 24 probable). Crawford County now has a cumulative total of 4,947 cases (4,020 confirmed and 927 probable).

Statewide statistics

- The additional statewide positive cases reported Thursday and Friday raise the cumulative total of cases to 648,039 (581,260 confirmed and 66,779 probable).

- Statewide, there were 306 new deaths reported Thursday and 236 reported Friday, raising the total to 16,137, the state said.

- The number of tests that have been negative for the virus in the tri-county area is 16,137. Statewide, there have been 3,275,205 negative test results.

Care facilities

- A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Venango County subtracted one resident case on Thursday. The county now has 198 resident cases 32 employee cases and 20 deaths among eight unnamed facilities.

That same chart shows Forest County added seven resident cases and one employee case on Thursday. The county now has 76 resident cases seven employee cases and one death at one unnamed facility.

The chart also shows Clarion County stands at 193 resident cases, 79 employee cases and 18 deaths among six unnamed facilities.

- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.

To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

No newspaper today
Free

No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today. In addition, the newspaper offices will be closed. Happy New Year!

Free

Food distribution scheduled today in Clarion

Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food boxes from 2 to 4 p.m. today, or while supplies last. There is no requirement other than a need to receive a box from the church, which is located at 700 Wood St.

+4
Help for students
Free

Help for students

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

As schools have moved to virtual learning due to COVID-19 concerns, the United Way of Venango County has opened several learning hubs in the county where students who are struggling with remote learning can go for assistance.

No newspaper today
Free

No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today. In addition, the newspaper offices will be closed. Merry Christmas!

Free

Tri-county area reports 70 new cases and 3 deaths

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 70 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as two additional virus related deaths in Clarion County, and one additional virus-related death in Venango County.

'Hard one to take'
Free

'Hard one to take'

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - The announcement earlier this month that JC Penney in the Clarion Mall will be closing its doors in March deals yet another blow to a community that has seen businesses depart throughout recent years.

+3
Santa comes to town
Free

Santa comes to town

  • From staff reports

Cornplanter Township Volunteer Fire Department helped spread the holiday spirit on Saturday.

+3
Shot in the arm
Free

Shot in the arm

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - On Friday morning, in just under 24 hours after it was received, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was being injected into members of the medical staff of Clarion Hospital.

Free

Tri-county area reports 70 new virus cases

  • Updated

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 70 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and Venango County reported one new virus-related death.

Free

Tri-county area adds 83 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 83 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area, and Venango and Clarion counties each reported two new virus-related deaths.

Local roadways shut down
Free

Local roadways shut down

Halyday Run Road in Oil City has been closed due to poor travel conditions.. Victory Heights Hill and Kennerdell Road in Cranberry Township have also been shut down.

'Perfect opportunity'
Free

'Perfect opportunity'

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - For the past 20 years, sisters Nancy Pyle and Ann Landes have been welcoming guests to Michelle's Cafe in Clarion. Starting in the new year that will change.

NWS issues winter weather alerts
Free

NWS issues winter weather alerts

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Clarion County from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected. A Winter Weather Advisory for Venango County was also issued from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 …

In their shoes
Free

In their shoes

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Editor's note: Reporter Dillon Provenza provides a firsthand account of his experience after participating in a recent state police presentation on the use of force at the state police training facility in Meadville.

+4
Volunteer effort
Free

Volunteer effort

  • By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer

Volunteers with the Venango County Toys for Tots campaign on Saturday proved Santa is still coming despite this year's challenges.

Free

Area weekend cases hit 246

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 246 cases of COVID-19.

+2
Knights dispatch Devils
Free

Knights dispatch Devils

  • Ed Brannon Sports editor

By the time you're reading this, Gov. Wolf's mandated three-week shutdown of extracurricular activities for the winter sports season will already have begun. But on Friday night at Franklin High School, the 50-or-so spectators in attendance got a "sneak peek" at the Knights' boys basketball …

Free

Tri-county area reports 100 new virus cases

  • Updated

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 17.

Free

Area virus cases, deaths mount

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 72 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as four new virus-related deaths from Venango County and three additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.