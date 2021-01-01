HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health over Thursday and Friday announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 124 cases of COVID-19.
The state also announced Clarion and Forest counties each reported one death, Clarion County on Thursday and Forest County on Friday.
Clarion County now has 46 total deaths and Forest County now has a total of four deaths, according to the state.
Among the statewide 8,992 new cases reported Thursday and 7,714 new cases reported Friday were 78 from Venango County (63 confirmed and 15 probable), 32 from Clarion County (26 confirmed and six probable), and 14 from Forest County (eight confirmed and six probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,410 cases (2,001 confirmed and 409 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 47.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,036 cases (1,385 confirmed and 651 probable).
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 313 cases (268 confirmed and 45 probable).
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported 10 new virus-related deaths between Thursday and Friday, giving the county 144 total deaths.
The county also reported 153 additional cases (120 confirmed and 33 probable). Mercer County now has a cumulative total of 6,016 cases (4,965 confirmed and 1,051 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported eight new virus-related deaths on Thursday, giving the county 84 total deaths.
The county also reported 138 additional cases (114 confirmed and 24 probable). Crawford County now has a cumulative total of 4,947 cases (4,020 confirmed and 927 probable).
Statewide statistics
- The additional statewide positive cases reported Thursday and Friday raise the cumulative total of cases to 648,039 (581,260 confirmed and 66,779 probable).
- Statewide, there were 306 new deaths reported Thursday and 236 reported Friday, raising the total to 16,137, the state said.
- The number of tests that have been negative for the virus in the tri-county area is 16,137. Statewide, there have been 3,275,205 negative test results.
Care facilities
- A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Venango County subtracted one resident case on Thursday. The county now has 198 resident cases 32 employee cases and 20 deaths among eight unnamed facilities.
That same chart shows Forest County added seven resident cases and one employee case on Thursday. The county now has 76 resident cases seven employee cases and one death at one unnamed facility.
The chart also shows Clarion County stands at 193 resident cases, 79 employee cases and 18 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."