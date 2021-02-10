HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Venango County, the state said, reported five new cases (four confirmed and one probable), Clarion County reported six new probable cases and subtracted two confirmed cases, and Forest County reported four additional confirmed cases.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,204 cases (2,608 confirmed and 596 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 77.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,573 cases (1,691 confirmed and 882 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 78.
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,357 cases (1,304 confirmed and 53 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 19.
SCI Forest
According to the state Department of Corrections, SCI Forest has 22 active inmate cases, three active employee cases and four total inmate deaths. The DOC currently does not have cumulative statistics available on cases.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported 15 new cases (five confirmed and 10 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 7,722 cases (6,202 confirmed and 1,520 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 233.
Crawford County, the state said, reported 11 new cases (six confirmed and five probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,107 cases (4,897 confirmed and 1,210 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 131.
Statewide statistics
— The state on Wednesday reported 3,378 new statewide positive cases, 710 fewer than the number reported Tuesday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 880,291 (761,705 confirmed and 118,586 probable). There are 23,952 cases among health care workers.
Statewide, there are 2,890 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 574 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
— Statewide, there were 125 new deaths reported Wednesday, raising the total to 22,745, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 19,559. Statewide, there have been 3,725,236 people who have tested negative.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state, shows Forest County added two deaths, Venango County added 15 resident cases, and Clarion County added one resident case and one employee case.
Forest County, the state said, now has 121 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 22 deaths at one unnamed facility.
Venango County, the state said, now has 253 resident cases, 45 employee cases and 30 deaths among nine unnamed facilities.
Clarion County, the state said, has 238 resident cases, 104 employee cases and 40 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 64,847 resident cases and 12,566 cases among employees for a total 77,413 cases at 1,555 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 11,896 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Wednesday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 11,623 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 9,832 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 1,858 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday, BHS said, the hospital has four confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One of those patients is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
BHS said 600 people are being inoculated each day at the hospital when enough vaccine is available.
— Statistics from state agencies, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."