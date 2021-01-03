Tri-county area reports 162 new cases over weekend

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 162 cases of COVID-19 and Venango and Clarion counties each reported one new virus-related death.
Venango County now has 48 total deaths and Clarion County now has 47 total deaths, according to the state.
Among the 9,253 new cases reported Saturday and 4,579 new cases reported Sunday were 81 from Venango County (73 confirmed and eight probable), 59 from Clarion County (29 confirmed and 30 probable), and 22 from Forest County (21 confirmed and one probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,491 cases (2,074 confirmed and 417 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,095 cases (1,414 confirmed and 681 probable).
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 335 cases (297 confirmed and 38 probable). The county’s total number of deaths stands at four.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported one new virus-related death Sunday, giving the county 145 total deaths.
The county also reported 166 additional cases (137 confirmed and 29 probable). Mercer County now has a cumulative total of 6,182 cases (5,102 confirmed and 1,080 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported an additional 74 cases (60 confirmed and 14 probable). The county also converted three probable cases to confirmed, giving the county a cumulative total of 5,021 cases (4,083 confirmed and 938 probable). Crawford County’s total number of deaths stands at 84.
Statewide statistics
- The additional statewide positive cases reported over the weekend raise the cumulative total of cases to 661,871 (593,375 confirmed and 68,496 probable).
- Statewide, there were 263 new deaths reported Saturday and 56 new deaths reported Sunday, raising the total to 16,295, the state said.
- The number of tests that have been negative for the virus in the tri-county area is 16,234, the state said. Statewide, there have been 3,297,312 negative test results.
Care facilities
- A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that was last updated on Saturday, shows Venango County added one resident case, one death and one new facility. The county now has 199 resident cases, 32 employee cases and 21 deaths among nine unnamed facilities.
That same chart shows Clarion County added 17 resident cases and three new deaths. The county now has 210 resident cases, 79 employee cases and 21 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
The chart also shows Forest County added 14 resident cases, giving the county 90 resident cases, seven employee cases and one death at one unnamed facility.
Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities that was also last updated on Saturday, shows there are now 54,151 resident cases and 9,812 cases among employees for a total of 63,963 at 1,476 facilities in all 67 counties.
- The state said as of Saturday there are a total of 9,004 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on “Coronavirus (COVID-19).”