HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over Friday and Saturday announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 182 cases of COVID-19.

Clarion County, the state said, reported two new virus-related deaths, raising the county's total deaths to 38.

Venango County, the state said, reported two new virus-related deaths, raising the county's total deaths to 37.

Among the statewide 7,581 new cases reported Friday and 7,174 new cases reported Saturday were 93 from Venango County (78 confirmed and 15 probable), 50 from Clarion County (35 confirmed and 15 probable), and 39 from Forest County, all confirmed. 

Forest County, the state said, also converted one probable case to confirmed, giving the county a cumulative total of 281 cases (247 confirmed and 34 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at three.

Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,242 cases (1,867 confirmed and 375 probable).

Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,935 cases (1,320 confirmed and 615 probable).

 

Elsewhere in the region

Mercer County, the state said, reported five new virus-related deaths between Friday and Saturday, giving the county 125 total deaths.

The county also reported 171 additional cases (170 confirmed and one probable). Mercer County now has a cumulative total of 5,634 cases (4,700 confirmed and 934 probable).

Crawford County, the state said, reported three new virus-related deaths between Friday and Saturday, giving the county 70 total deaths.

The county also reported 113 additional cases (111 confirmed and two probable). Crawford County now has a cumulative total of 4,665 cases (3,796 confirmed and 869 probable).

Statewide statistics

- The additional statewide positive cases reported over Friday and Saturday raise the cumulative total of cases to 605,141 (547,125 confirmed and 58,016 probable). There are 18,497 cases among health care workers. 

- Statewide, there were 139 new deaths reported Friday and 26 reported Saturday, raising the total to 14,883, the state said.

- The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 15,925. Statewide, there have been 3,221,108 people who have tested negative.

Care facilities

- A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Clarion County added six resident cases and two employee cases. The county now has 181 resident cases, 70 employee cases and 15 deaths among six unnamed facilities.

That same chart shows Venango County added one resident case. The county now has 193 resident cases, 31 employee cases and 17 deaths among eight unnamed facilities.

The chart also shows Forest County added 27 resident cases. The county now has 65 resident cases and three employee cases at one unnamed facility.

- Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 50,970 resident cases and 9,180 cases among employees for a total of 60,150 cases at 1,454 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

- The state said there are a total of 8,412 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.

- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.

To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."

 

