Tri-county area reports 19 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 19 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
The new deaths reported raise Clarion County's total deaths to 78, according to the state.
Venango County, the state said, reported 12 new cases (six confirmed and six probable), Clarion County reported six new cases (three confirmed and three probable) and Forest County reported one additional confirmed case.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,199 cases (2,604 confirmed and 595 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 77.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,569 cases (1,693 confirmed and 876 probable).
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,353 cases (1,300 confirmed and 53 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 19.
Polk State Center
According to cumulative data provided by the state, Polk State Center has 108 total cases among its 180 residents, 171 total cases among its 675 staff members and fewer than five virus-related deaths.
Currently, the state said, Polk Center has no cases among residents and fewer than five cases among staff members.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death on Tuesday, giving the county 233 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 19 new cases (11 confirmed and eight probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 7,707 cases (6,197 confirmed and 1,510 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported 21 new cases (12 confirmed and nine probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,096 cases (4,891 confirmed and 1,205 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 131.
Statewide statistics
— The state on Tuesday reported 4,088 new statewide positive cases, 1,584 more than the number reported Monday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 876,913 (759,466 confirmed and 117,447 probable). There are 23,865 cases among health care workers.
Statewide, there are 2,881 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 565 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
— Statewide, there were 149 new deaths reported Tuesday, raising the total to 22,620, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 19,485. Statewide, there have been 3,717,669 people who have tested negative.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows the following:
Venango County has 238 resident cases, 45 employee cases and 30 deaths among nine unnamed facilities.
Clarion County, the state said, has 237 resident cases, 103 employee cases and 40 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
Forest County, the state said, has 121 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 20 deaths at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 64,644 resident cases and 12,516 cases among employees for a total 77,160 cases at 1,555 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 11,739 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
State reports data server issues
According to the state, maintenance to the Department of Health's data server caused additional reported cases on Monday to be low. Because of the server's downtime, new reported cases on Tuesday included more cases as a result of "catch-up reporting." New deaths reported over Sunday, Monday and Tuesday were not impacted by the server maintenance.