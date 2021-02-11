Tri-county area reports 19 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 19 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one additional virus-related death from Venango County.
The new death reported from Venango County raises its total deaths to 78, according to the state.
Venango County, the state said, reported 13 new cases (seven confirmed and six probable), Clarion County reported five new probable cases and subtracted one confirmed case, and Forest County reported one additional confirmed case.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,217 cases (2,615 confirmed and 602 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,577 cases (1,690 confirmed and 887 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 78.
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,358 cases (1,305 confirmed and 53 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 19.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death on Thursday, giving the county 234 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 21 new cases (16 confirmed and five probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 7,743 cases (6,218 confirmed and 1,525 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death, giving the county 132 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 24 new cases (15 confirmed and nine probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,131 cases (4,912 confirmed and 1,219 probable).
Statewide statistics
— The state on Thursday reported 3,978 new statewide positive cases, 600 more than the number reported Wednesday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 884,269 (764,748 confirmed and 119,521 probable). There are 24,023 cases among health care workers.
Statewide, there are 2,789 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 569 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
— Statewide, there were 115 new deaths reported Thursday, raising the total to 22,860, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 19,666. Statewide, there have been 3,735,776 people who have tested negative.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows no new cases were reported from tri-county area facilities on Thursday.
Venango County stands at 253 resident cases, 45 employee cases and 30 deaths among nine unnamed facilities.
Clarion County remains at 238 resident cases, 104 employee cases and 40 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
Forest County, the state said, holds at 121 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 22 deaths at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 65,010 resident cases and 12,616 cases among employees for a total 77,626 cases at 1,555 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 11,909 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."