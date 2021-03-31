HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Venango County, the state said, reported 17 new cases (four confirmed and 13 probable), Clarion County reported four new cases (three confirmed and one probable), and Forest County reported two additional confirmed cases.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,534 cases (2,820 confirmed and 714 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 90.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,829 cases (1,809 confirmed and 1,020 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 88.
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,396 cases (1,340 confirmed and 56 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 21.
Polk State Center
According to the state Department of Human Services, Polk State Center now has fewer than five active cases among its 180 residents. Last week, DHS reported no active resident cases. The facility continues to have fewer than five active employee cases among its 664 staff members.
There are 114 cumulative resident cases, 176 cumulative employee cases and fewer than five resident deaths, according to DHS.
SCI Forest
According to the state Department of Corrections, SCI Forest has two new active inmate cases, giving the facility four total cases. The prison continues to list no active employee cases and four total inmate deaths. The DOC does not list cumulative statistics on cases.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported 13 new cases (seven confirmed and six probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 8,538 cases (6,728 confirmed and 1,810 probable). The county's total deaths stands at 248.
Crawford County, the state said, reported two new cases (one confirmed and one probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,675 cases (5,275 confirmed and 1,400 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 143.
Statewide statistics
— The state on Wednesday reported 4,557 new statewide positive cases, 475 fewer than the number reported Tuesday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 1,024,857 (872,257 confirmed and 152,600 probable). There are 26,460 cases among health care workers.
— Statewide, there are 1,980 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 392 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state.
— There were 44 new deaths reported statewide Wednesday, raising the total to 25,093, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily shows no new cases were reported from tri-county area facilities.
Venango County, the state said, holds at 323 resident cases, 53 employee cases and 33 deaths among 10 unnamed facilities.
Clarion County, the state said, holds at 246 resident cases, 108 employee cases and 44 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
Forest County, the state said, holds at 120 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 24 deaths at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 69,255 resident cases and 14,251 cases among employees for a total of 83,506 cases at 1,575 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 12,915 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Vaccinations
— Of the 5,870,320 doses of vaccine allocated, the state said, 5,154,718 inoculations (partial and full) have been administered. They include 16,289 in Venango County, 17,713 in Clarion County and 3,059 in Forest County.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Wednesday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 12,581 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 10,655 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,006 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Tuesday, the hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."