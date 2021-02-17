HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Venango County, the state said, reported seven new confirmed cases, Clarion County reported 11 new probable cases, and Forest County reported five additional confirmed cases.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,262 cases (2,650 confirmed and 612 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 78.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,606 cases (1,706 confirmed and 900 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 79.
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,372 cases (1,318 confirmed and 54 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 19.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported 15 new cases (five confirmed and 10 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 7,868 cases (6,301 confirmed and 1,567 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 236.
Crawford County, the state said, reported 10 new cases (four confirmed and six probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,218 cases (4,974 confirmed and 1,244 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 135.
Statewide statistics
— The state on Wednesday reported 3,413 new statewide positive cases, 1,036 more than Tuesday, raising the cumulative total to 902,650 cases (779,638 confirmed and 123,012 probable).
— Statewide, there were no new deaths reported Wednesday, leaving the total at 23,126, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in individuals age 65 or older.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Venango County added two resident cases.
Venango County, the state said, now has 259 resident cases, 46 employee cases and 30 deaths among nine unnamed facilities.
Clarion County, the state said, stands at 238 resident cases, 105 employee cases and 41 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
Forest County, the state said, stands at 121 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 22 deaths at one unnamed facility.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."