HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced Clarion County reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 (seven confirmed and 10 probable), Venango County reported six new confirmed cases and Forest County reported one additional confirmed case.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 351 cases (239 confirmed and 112 probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 429 cases (319 confirmed and 110 probable).
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 21 cases (17 confirmed and four probable).
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported 38 new cases (24 confirmed and 14 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,425 cases (1,188 confirmed and 237 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported 11 new cases (six confirmed and five probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 741 cases (579 confirmed and 162 probable).
Statewide statistics
— The state on Monday reported 3,402 new statewide positive cases, 493 more than the number reported Sunday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 234,296 (221,437 confirmed and 12,859 probable). There are 12,975 cases among health care workers.
Statewide, there are 1,652 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 353 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
The number of new positive cases reported Monday marks 34 consecutive days in which more than 1,000 new cases were reported, eight consecutive days in which more than 2,000 additional cases were reported, and there have been more than 3,000 new cases reported in three of the past four days.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 190 days.
— Statewide, there were four new deaths reported Monday, raising the total to 9,024, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities chart, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, now shows Venango County has two new employee cases and one new unnamed facility with cases reported. The County now has 28 resident cases and three employee case among two unnamed facilities.
That same chart now shows Clarion County with one new resident case, giving the county 21 resident cases, along with 16 employee cases and one death reported among five unnamed facilities.
That chart continues to show Forest County with two employee cases reported at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 27,729 resident cases and 5,879 cases among employees for a total of 33,608 cases at 1,115 distinct facilities in 63 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 5,907 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 73%, down 1% from what had been reported.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Nov. 2 and Sunday is 329,072, including 20,958 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 11,619. Statewide, there have been 2,455,856 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 4,088 specimens for COVID-19 testing as of Sunday, including 981 tests at the hospital and 3,107 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 146 tests were positive for the virus.
The hospital has 21 COVID-19 in-patients.
— Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 7,481 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 6,147 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 351 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, the hospital has four COVID-19 in-patients (three confirmed and one suspected).
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."